Palmer's Moisturising Body Oil
New
- Palmer's® Cocoa Butter Formula® Moisturizing Body Oil is a light oil specially formulated with pure Cocoa Butter and Vitamin E to help soften and soothe rough, dry skin. This rich formula absorbs quickly.
- Palmer's® is against animal testing.
- Palmer's® does not manufacture store brands.
- Instantly relieves dry skin
- 24 hour moisture
- Lightly scented
- Cocoa butter & vitamin E
- For bath & shower
- Fast absorbing
- Made with natural vitamin E (tocopherol)
- Family owned & operated
- Paraben & phthalate free
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
Glycine Soja (Soybean) Oil, Isopropyl Myristate, Carthamus Tinctorius (Safflower), Seed Oil, Sesamum Indicum (Sesame) Seed Oil, PEG-40 Sorbitan Peroleate, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Tocopherol, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Fragrance (Parfum), BHT, Benzophenone-3, Zea Mays (Corn) Oil, Beta-Carotene (CI 40800), Geraniol, Coumarin, Citronellol, Linalool
Produce of
Made in USA with domestic and imported components
Preparation and Usage
- After Shower or Bath: Apply directly onto damp skin. Leave on for a few seconds. Pat dry.
- In the Bath: Add 1-2 capfuls under running water for a moisturizing, soothing bath.
- Safety seal. Remove cap, peel off seal, replace cap.
Warnings
- Warning: Guard against slipping. For external use only. Keep out of reach of children. Avoid contact with eyes.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- E.T. Browne (U.K.) Ltd.,
- Loughton,
- IG10 3FL,
- U.K.
Return to
- E.T. Browne (U.K.) Ltd.,
- Loughton,
- IG10 3FL,
- U.K.
- www.palmers.com
Net Contents
250ml
Safety information
Warning: Guard against slipping. For external use only. Keep out of reach of children. Avoid contact with eyes.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020