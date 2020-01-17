By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Multiseed Bread Mix 500G

3.5(2)Write a review
Tesco Multiseed Bread Mix 500G
£ 0.85
£1.70/kg
One slice
  • Energy576kJ 137kcal
    7%
  • Fat3.7g
    5%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1153kJ / 274kcal

Product Description

  • White bread mix with a variety of seeds.
  • Crunchy Four Seeds Just add butter & water
  • We work with some of the best millers in Britain. They select the harvest's finest grains, and grind wheat to the perfect texture. Just like they've been doing for more than 125 years.
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Seeds (12%) (Sunflower Seeds, Pumpkin Seed, Brown Linseed, Poppy Seeds), Oats, Wheat Gluten, Malted Barley, Salt, Yeast, Sugar.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Makes: 1 loaf or 8 rolls

    Preparation time: 15-20 minutes, plus 1 1/2 hours proving

    Baking time: 30 minutes (loaf)/15 minutes (rolls)

    You will need:

    25g butter

    320ml warm water

    Olive oil to grease

    800g (2lb) loaf tin or a baking tray

    Plain flour for dusting

     

    Hand Baking Method:

    1. Place the bread mix and butter into a bowl, mix until it resembles bread crumbs.

    2. Add warm water and combine until the mixture is leaving the sides of the bowl.

    3. Tip onto a lightly floured surface and knead for at least 10 minutes.

    4. Place into an oiled bowl and cover with cling film to prove in a warm area for 1 ½ hours or until doubled in size.

    5. Knock the dough back for approx. 2-3 minutes to remove air, place into a greased loaf tin or divide into 8 portions for rolls

    6. For the rolls; roll each into a smooth ball and flatten slightly with the palm of your hand then place onto an oiled baking tray.

    7. Cover with cling film and allow to prove for 15-20 minutes.

    8. Pre-heat oven to 230°C/Fan 210°C/Gas Mark 8.

    9. Bake a loaf for 30 minutes or rolls for 15 minutes until golden and sounding hollow when the base is tapped.

     

    Bread machine method:

    Add the bread mix, butter and water according to the following size machines:

    MACHINE SIZE 1lb/400g 1.5lb/600g 2lb/800g

    MIX 250g 375g 500g

    BUTTER 12g 18g 25g

    WATER 160ml 240ml 320ml

    Refer to your bread machine's guidelines to confirm the capacity and bake on a basic setting.

Number of uses

14 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1153kJ / 274kcal576kJ / 137kcal
Fat7.4g3.7g
Saturates0.9g0.5g
Carbohydrate38.1g19.1g
Sugars1.7g0.9g
Fibre4.9g2.5g
Protein11.3g5.7g
Salt0.8g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Disappointment with the Tesco version!

2 stars

I was introduced to bread mixers for use in my bread machine by a packet of Wright's Multiseed bought in Tesco - it was good so we started buying them regularly. Then Tesco introduced their own brand and stopped stocking the Wright's - so I bought the Tesco product, regularly, two each week. Sadly the results were disappointing, the bread was slightly soggier, the crust nowhere near as crisp and firm as the Wright's product - so now I have stopped buying the inferior Tesco product and shopped elsewhere where I found the original product that I used to be able to buy from Tesco - but now the bread, baked in exactly the same way in the same machine, is back to the standard we like, lovely taste and good firm crunchy crust.

Makes An Excellent Loaf

5 stars

Really excellent loaf, long lasting and just the right consistency. Baked in a bread machine.

