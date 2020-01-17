Tesco Multiseed Bread Mix 500G

Makes: 1 loaf or 8 rolls

Preparation time: 15-20 minutes, plus 1 1/2 hours proving

Baking time: 30 minutes (loaf)/15 minutes (rolls)

You will need:

25g butter

320ml warm water

Olive oil to grease

800g (2lb) loaf tin or a baking tray

Plain flour for dusting

Hand Baking Method:

1. Place the bread mix and butter into a bowl, mix until it resembles bread crumbs.

2. Add warm water and combine until the mixture is leaving the sides of the bowl.

3. Tip onto a lightly floured surface and knead for at least 10 minutes.

4. Place into an oiled bowl and cover with cling film to prove in a warm area for 1 ½ hours or until doubled in size.

5. Knock the dough back for approx. 2-3 minutes to remove air, place into a greased loaf tin or divide into 8 portions for rolls

6. For the rolls; roll each into a smooth ball and flatten slightly with the palm of your hand then place onto an oiled baking tray.

7. Cover with cling film and allow to prove for 15-20 minutes.

8. Pre-heat oven to 230°C/Fan 210°C/Gas Mark 8.

9. Bake a loaf for 30 minutes or rolls for 15 minutes until golden and sounding hollow when the base is tapped.

Bread machine method:

Add the bread mix, butter and water according to the following size machines:

MACHINE SIZE 1lb/400g 1.5lb/600g 2lb/800g

MIX 250g 375g 500g

BUTTER 12g 18g 25g

WATER 160ml 240ml 320ml

Refer to your bread machine's guidelines to confirm the capacity and bake on a basic setting.