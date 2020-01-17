Tesco Multiseed Bread Mix 500G

Disappointment with the Tesco version!
I was introduced to bread mixers for use in my bread machine by a packet of Wright's Multiseed bought in Tesco - it was good so we started buying them regularly. Then Tesco introduced their own brand and stopped stocking the Wright's - so I bought the Tesco product, regularly, two each week. Sadly the results were disappointing, the bread was slightly soggier, the crust nowhere near as crisp and firm as the Wright's product - so now I have stopped buying the inferior Tesco product and shopped elsewhere where I found the original product that I used to be able to buy from Tesco - but now the bread, baked in exactly the same way in the same machine, is back to the standard we like, lovely taste and good firm crunchy crust.
Makes An Excellent Loaf
Really excellent loaf, long lasting and just the right consistency. Baked in a bread machine.