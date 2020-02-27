Sandisk Extreme Sdxc Card 128Gb 45Mb/S
- The SanDisk Extreme® SD™ UHS-I memory card delivers performance that lets you take control of your creativity. With shot speeds of up to 70MB/s and UHS speed Class 3 (U3) recording, you're ready to capture stunning high-resolution, stutter-free 4K UHD video. Its 150MB/s* transfer speeds mean you can quickly move your photos where you want them. Plus, it's built to withstand weather, water, shocks and other less-than-ideal conditions so you can rest assured that it's good to go wherever you go.
- H15.2cm x W10.1cm x D0.06cm
- 128GB SD memory card
- Shot speeds up to 70MB/s, transfer speeds up to 150MB/s
