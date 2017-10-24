By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sandisk 64Gb Ultra Sd Card

4.5(50)Write a review
Sandisk 64Gb Ultra Sd Card
£ 18.00
£18.00/each

Product Description

  • SanDisk® Ultra SDHC™/SDXC™ UHS-I memory card with 64GB
  • Capture Full HD video
  • Extremely durable
  • - Great choice for compact to mid-range point and shoot cameras
  • - Exceptional video recording performance with UHS Speed Class 1 (U1) and Class 10 rating for Full HD video (1080p)
  • - Fast for better pictures and Full HD video
  • Fast to take better pictures and Full HD videos with your compact to mid-range point-and-shoot cameras and camcorders. With SanDisk Ultra® UHS-I cards you'll benefit from faster downloads, high capacity, and better performance to capture and store 64GB of high quality pictures and Full HD video. Take advantage of ultra-fast read speeds of up to 80MB/s to save time moving photos and videos from the card to your computer. SanDisk Ultra® UHS-I cards5 are water-proof, temperature proof, X-ray proof, shock proof, compatible with SDHC™ and SDXC™ digital devices, and come with a 10-year warranty

50 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Good

3 stars

I bought this memory card very good product. Would recommend.

Great deal

5 stars

This was the cheapest price I could find on the Internet

Really great features !!

5 stars

I can highly recommend this card. I am using this card for taking high quality photos by my lens camera Nikon D5200. It is really excellent card for the value :)

My sd card

5 stars

I bought this to be able to increase my phones memory I'm really pleased

SanDisk Ultra SDXC Memory Card 64GB 80MB/s Read mo

5 stars

Ordered from Tesco on line. arrived at the local store on time. Great customer service regular updates and product was good.

Exactly as described

4 stars

What can I say ? Good quality item at a good price !

Value for money

5 stars

Large capacity and speed for the money. Used to put my music on it in the WAV format on a portable player. Does the job perfectly.

Does the job as it should be

5 stars

Working with a 4K video and still camera (Lumix G7) which is very data hungry and stops if the data transfer rate is not good. It worked with this card non stop so that proves the cards have good data writing speeds. Capacity is as mentioned. So far quite happy with this SD card.

Its Great

5 stars

I bought this memory card for my new camera & it has so much space for pictures and videos

Memory card

5 stars

Easy to order . Arrived quickly . Simple exchange when I had bought the incorrect item :-) great service

