Sandisk 64Gb Ultra Sd Card

Good
I bought this memory card very good product. Would recommend.
Great deal
This was the cheapest price I could find on the Internet
Really great features !!
I can highly recommend this card. I am using this card for taking high quality photos by my lens camera Nikon D5200. It is really excellent card for the value :)
My sd card
I bought this to be able to increase my phones memory I'm really pleased
Ordered from Tesco on line. arrived at the local store on time. Great customer service regular updates and product was good.
Exactly as described
What can I say ? Good quality item at a good price !
Value for money
Large capacity and speed for the money. Used to put my music on it in the WAV format on a portable player. Does the job perfectly.
Does the job as it should be
Working with a 4K video and still camera (Lumix G7) which is very data hungry and stops if the data transfer rate is not good. It worked with this card non stop so that proves the cards have good data writing speeds. Capacity is as mentioned. So far quite happy with this SD card.
Its Great
I bought this memory card for my new camera & it has so much space for pictures and videos
Memory card
Easy to order . Arrived quickly . Simple exchange when I had bought the incorrect item :-) great service