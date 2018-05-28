Sandisk 64Gb Ultra Micro Sd Card

Great memory card
Purchased for my Go pro. Has no issues with the card and would highly recommend it.
Recommended
Exactly what I needed! Delivered quickly and the product was good.
Genuine hi speed card
Also fits satellite navigation systems like Garmin and Tomtom
Great price!
It does what you'd expect but at a great price. Very happy with my purchase.
excellent value
the 32gb and the 64gb where the same price and as the 64gb gives double the recording time Tesco's made the choice easy
Great product
I bought this also month ago and I'm clad in did. I was out of memory on my phone and this memory card was just what I needes
Sd card review
I have bought several micro sd cards from Tesco. I verified all error free across the complete card. Tesco cards can be bought with confidence. Excellent products at good prices.
Great storage for my photos.
My phone was running out of internal space. SanDisk Ultra Micro SDXC solved all the problem. I moved all my photos to the micro card and freed up internal storage. Now my phone is functioning well again.
Lots of storage space!
I bought this for my GoPro video camera. The battery failed a couple of times, but I never had to change memory cards once (I bought two of these). All videos and photos were taken using just one memory card. I must have taken about one hour of 1080p HD video, together with at least 500 photos. I didn't bother with the 4K video recording as I don't have a 4K TV. Personally, I think the 4K is over rated, as for most people, viewing 1080p is good enough (great enough...). Also, the price was the cheapest from a reputable outlet. Overall, great experience. Ordering was great. Next day delivery to my local Tesco express (for free). Can't be bad!
Big memory for a, small price!
Had this a few weeks now, works fine, fast enough data transfer and pretty good price!