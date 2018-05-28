By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
5(67)Write a review
Sandisk 64Gb Ultra Micro Sd Card
Product Description

  • SanDisk 64GB Ultra microSDXC with adaptor
  • Class-10 speed rating for Full HD video capture
  • Fast transfer speeds up to 80MB/sec
  • - Ideal for Android™-based smartphones and tablets
  • - Waterproof, X-ray proof, temperature proof, and shockproof
  • - Transfer speeds of up to 80MB/s
  • Capture, carry and keep more high-quality photos and Full HD video on your Android™ smartphone or tablet with the 64GB SanDisk Ultra® microSDXC™ UHS-I card in the slot. Transfer pictures and videos from the card to your PC at a no-wait rate of up to 80MB/s. The SanDisk Memory Zone app, available on the Google Play™ store, makes it easy to view, access, and back up your files from your phone's memory. To help your smartphone run at its peak performance, set the app to automatically off-load files from your smartphone's internal memory to the card. Built to perform in extreme conditions, SanDisk Ultra microSDHC and microSDXC cards are water proof, temperature proof, shock proof, X-ray proof and magnet proof. The SanDisk Ultra card is rated Class 10 for Full HD video and comes with a SD™ adapter and a ten-year warranty.

Information

67 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Great memory card

5 stars

Purchased for my Go pro. Has no issues with the card and would highly recommend it.

Recommended

5 stars

Exactly what I needed! Delivered quickly and the product was good.

Genuine hi speed card

5 stars

Also fits satellite navigation systems like Garmin and Tomtom

Great price!

5 stars

It does what you'd expect but at a great price. Very happy with my purchase.

excellent value

5 stars

the 32gb and the 64gb where the same price and as the 64gb gives double the recording time Tesco's made the choice easy

Great product

5 stars

I bought this also month ago and I'm clad in did. I was out of memory on my phone and this memory card was just what I needes

Sd card review

5 stars

I have bought several micro sd cards from Tesco. I verified all error free across the complete card. Tesco cards can be bought with confidence. Excellent products at good prices.

Great storage for my photos.

5 stars

My phone was running out of internal space. SanDisk Ultra Micro SDXC solved all the problem. I moved all my photos to the micro card and freed up internal storage. Now my phone is functioning well again.

Lots of storage space!

5 stars

I bought this for my GoPro video camera. The battery failed a couple of times, but I never had to change memory cards once (I bought two of these). All videos and photos were taken using just one memory card. I must have taken about one hour of 1080p HD video, together with at least 500 photos. I didn't bother with the 4K video recording as I don't have a 4K TV. Personally, I think the 4K is over rated, as for most people, viewing 1080p is good enough (great enough...). Also, the price was the cheapest from a reputable outlet. Overall, great experience. Ordering was great. Next day delivery to my local Tesco express (for free). Can't be bad!

Big memory for a, small price!

4 stars

Had this a few weeks now, works fine, fast enough data transfer and pretty good price!

