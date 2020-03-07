Tesco Cotton Fresh All Purpose Cleaner Cleaner 1 Litre

Very good value for money
lovely
love the smell
It’s not an all purpose cleaner it’s a multi surface cleaner which it says on bottle so don’t know why Tesco are calling it an APC. It can’t clean carpets or upholstery like an APC. As a SURFACE cleaner it works great smells good and lasts a long time due to dilution rates. Tesco mis labling it has annoyed me which is why it doesn’t get 5
Use this to clean your ovens it really works ..
I use this cleaner on my oven its fantastic, better than any designated oven cleaners, my oven was filthy all brown , I put this cleaner in a spray bottle and spray the oven, it now looks sparkling new , sometimes on heavy dirt you might have to give another spray ...
Cleans well and smells great
Use for cleaning floor and bathroom. Does the job and smells really nice!