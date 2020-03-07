By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Cotton Fresh All Purpose Cleaner Cleaner 1 Litre

5(5)Write a review
Tesco Cotton Fresh All Purpose Cleaner Cleaner 1 Litre
£ 1.00
£1.00/litre

Product Description

  • *
  • Tesco Multi Surface Cleaner Cotton Fresh 1 Litre
  • Cuts through grease and grime For use all around the home
  • Tesco multi surface cleaner cotton Fresh Formulated to remove grease and grime, leaving sparkling surfaces all around the home.
  • Pack size: 1L

Information

Ingredients

Ingredients: <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants. Also contains: Perfume, Preservative: Phenoxyethanol.

Storage

Keep bottle upright and store out of reach of children in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Undiluted: Use neat on work tops, floors, sinks, cooker tops, tiles, baths, walls and basins. Apply to surface and wipe immediately. Rinse surfaces with clean water. Diluted: For cleaning large areas such as floors, walls, tiles and paintwork. Use two capfuls (60ml) to 5 Litres of warm water. Safe for use with septic tanks.
  • Do not use on carpets, wallpaper, soft furnishings or polished furniture. Mop up any spills immediately. Avoid prolonged soaking of wallpaper, plastic, painted surfaces or aluminium. Always test first on an inconspicuous area. Use only as directed.

Warnings

  • WARNING
  • Contains ,
  • Causes serious eye irritation.,
  • If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.,
  • Keep out of reach of children.,
  • Read label before use.,
  • Wash hands thoroughly after handling.,
  • IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.,
  • If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.,
  • -

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 Litre e

Safety information

  1. Irritant
View more safety information

WARNING WARNING Contains , Causes serious eye irritation., If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand., Keep out of reach of children., Read label before use., Wash hands thoroughly after handling., IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing., If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention., -

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

5 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Very good value for money

5 stars

Very good value for money

lovely

5 stars

love the smell

It’s not an all purpose cleaner it’s a multi surfa

4 stars

It’s not an all purpose cleaner it’s a multi surface cleaner which it says on bottle so don’t know why Tesco are calling it an APC. It can’t clean carpets or upholstery like an APC. As a SURFACE cleaner it works great smells good and lasts a long time due to dilution rates. Tesco mis labling it has annoyed me which is why it doesn’t get 5

Use this to clean your ovens it really works ..

5 stars

I use this cleaner on my oven its fantastic, better than any designated oven cleaners, my oven was filthy all brown , I put this cleaner in a spray bottle and spray the oven, it now looks sparkling new , sometimes on heavy dirt you might have to give another spray ...

Cleans well and smells great

5 stars

Use for cleaning floor and bathroom. Does the job and smells really nice!

Usually bought next

Tesco Thick Bleach 24 Hour Citrus750ml

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.39
£0.52/litre

Aldi Price Match

Flash Bathroom Cleaning Spray 500Ml

£ 1.00
£2.00/litre

Tesco Kitchen Foil 10M X 290Mm

£ 1.25
£0.13/metre

Zoflora Disinfectant Fragranced 120Ml

This product comes in a seasonal mixed assortment with up to 5 fragrances, we therefore cannot guarantee the fragrance selection that will be delivered. You will receive any one of the 5 fragrances, subject to availability.

£ 1.30
£1.09/100ml

This product comes in a seasonal mixed assortment with up to 5 fragrances, we therefore cannot guarantee the fragrance selection that will be delivered. You will receive any one of the 5 fragrances, subject to availability.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here