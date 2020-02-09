Tesco Sourdough Bread Mix 500G

I am a fan
I love the loaf this produces. I used a bread machine. It has the chewy consistency of sourdough, the sourdough tang isn't very noticeable but it is a mix so you are trading off the hassle of keeping and feeding the yeast starter. With the bread machine it is very simple to make just add water and butter and set it off on the white loaf program.
Don't bother!
I made 4 rolls out of this, not only long winded compared to the wrights brand I've used for years. They did not rise and I had to throw away. My advice is don't waste your time and money!
Delicious bread!!
Great! I have done the bread manually and I Strictly followed the instructions. I got a delicious bread. I bought more I do again.
Terrible product do not buy
I have bought three of these to make in my bread machine and all three have failed to rise and turn out like rock I am very disappointed I have always used Wrights successfully but thought I would try Tesco brand really rubbish !!!!!!!!!!
Excellent loaf
Saw this online and decided to dig out my bread maker. It was one of the best loaves I have ever made. Crusty on the outside and that special texture of sourdough bread. Really nice loaf.
Tasty Sourdough flavour, quick and easy
Very good for those days when you have run out of Sourdough starter to make your own from scratch or those lazy days you just want to use your breadmaker. To be honest I find myself using this premix more often than actually making it from scratch these days as I tend to forget to feed my sourdough starter.
Life is too short.
I thought it would be quick and easy like the white and wholemeal.Too much prep time and work for what turned out to be nothing special.
Lovely taste and texture
Yes excellent; just take your time during preparation and in a nice warm kitchen; I did mine in a 2lb baking tin and it turned out too big but the result was lovely; I baked it at number 6 gas and not 8 as instructed for about 25 mins; lovely taste and texture but too big for the toaster; next time I will use half the amount (250g) and use the 2lb baking tin and I will write another review then.
I made this in my bread machine. It rose and looked fine, but tasted like and had the consitancy of foam rubber. I was quite disappointed...
Makes a good loaf with a mild sourdough taste
Not a tee sourdough taste but if you like a bit of tang in your bread this is quite nice. We use our bread maker for it and always add butter, because we feel it improves the overall loaf texture and moisture.