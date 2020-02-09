By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Sourdough Bread Mix 500G

3(12)Write a review
Tesco Sourdough Bread Mix 500G

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

One slice
  • Energy524kJ 124kcal
    6%
  • Fat1.7g
    2%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1047kJ / 248kcal

Product Description

  • White bread mix with rye sourdough culture.
  • Distinctively Tangy Just add butter & water
  • We work with some of the best millers in Britain. They select the harvest's finest grains, and grind wheat to the perfect texture. Just like they've been doing for more than 125 years.
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sourdough Culture (Rye) (10%), Sugar, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Yeast.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation time: 30-35 minutes, plus 1-2 hours proving

    Baking time: 35 minutes

    Makes: 1 loaf

    You will need:

    320ml Water;

    25g Butter;

    Baking tray lined with parchment paper;

    Plain flour for dusting

    Hand Baking Method:

    1. Empty the bread mix in a large bowl. Rub the softened butter (or margarine) into the flour until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs then gradually add the water.

    2. Mix together with your hands until the dough is well combined. Bring the dough together into a ball.

    3. Using floured hands, knead the dough on a clean, floured work surface for 20-25 minutes, or until the dough is elastic and smooth. If necessary add a little more water to loosen the dough.

    4. Return the dough to the bowl and cover with a clean damp tea towel or cling film. Set aside for 1-1½ hours in a warm place until the dough has doubled in size.

    5. When the dough has risen, return it to a floured work surface and knock it back.

    6. To shape into the bloomer, flatten the dough into a rectangle. With the long side facing you fold each end into the middle then roll like a Swiss roll so that you have a smooth top with a seam along the base. Very gently roll with the heel of your hands.

    7. Place on a tray lined with parchment paper, cover and leave to prove for 1-2 hours at room temperature, or until doubled in size.

    8. Lightly spray with water and dust with a little flour. Make four diagonal slashes using a sharp knife across the top.

    9. Preheat the oven to 230⁰C/Fan 210⁰C/Gas Mark 8. Place the loaf on the middle shelf and bake for 25 minutes. After this time lower the heat to 200⁰C/Fan 180⁰C/Gas Mark 6 and bake for a further 10 minutes.

    10. Remove from the oven and leave to cool on a wire rack.

    Bread machine method:

    Add the bread mix, butter and water according to the following size machines:

    MACHINE SIZE 1lb/400g 1.5lb/600g 2lb/800g

    MIX 250g 375g 500g

    BUTTER 12g 18g 25g

    WATER 160ml 240ml 320ml

    Refer to your bread machine's guidelines to confirm the capacity and bake on a basic setting.

Number of uses

14 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (50g)
Energy1047kJ / 248kcal524kJ / 124kcal
Fat3.3g1.7g
Saturates0.6g0.3g
Carbohydrate43.0g21.5g
Sugars1.7g0.9g
Fibre4.9g2.5g
Protein9.1g4.6g
Salt0.7g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

12 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

I am a fan

5 stars

I love the loaf this produces. I used a bread machine. It has the chewy consistency of sourdough, the sourdough tang isn't very noticeable but it is a mix so you are trading off the hassle of keeping and feeding the yeast starter. With the bread machine it is very simple to make just add water and butter and set it off on the white loaf program.

Don't bother!

1 stars

I made 4 rolls out of this, not only long winded compared to the wrights brand I've used for years. They did not rise and I had to throw away. My advice is don't waste your time and money!

Delicious bread!!

5 stars

Great! I have done the bread manually and I Strictly followed the instructions. I got a delicious bread. I bought more I do again.

Terrible product do not buy

1 stars

I have bought three of these to make in my bread machine and all three have failed to rise and turn out like rock I am very disappointed I have always used Wrights successfully but thought I would try Tesco brand really rubbish !!!!!!!!!!

Excellent loaf

5 stars

Saw this online and decided to dig out my bread maker. It was one of the best loaves I have ever made. Crusty on the outside and that special texture of sourdough bread. Really nice loaf.

Tasty Sourdough flavour, quick and easy

4 stars

Very good for those days when you have run out of Sourdough starter to make your own from scratch or those lazy days you just want to use your breadmaker. To be honest I find myself using this premix more often than actually making it from scratch these days as I tend to forget to feed my sourdough starter.

Life is too short.

2 stars

I thought it would be quick and easy like the white and wholemeal.Too much prep time and work for what turned out to be nothing special.

Lovely taste and texture

5 stars

Yes excellent; just take your time during preparation and in a nice warm kitchen; I did mine in a 2lb baking tin and it turned out too big but the result was lovely; I baked it at number 6 gas and not 8 as instructed for about 25 mins; lovely taste and texture but too big for the toaster; next time I will use half the amount (250g) and use the 2lb baking tin and I will write another review then.

I made this in my bread machine. It rose and looke

1 stars

I made this in my bread machine. It rose and looked fine, but tasted like and had the consitancy of foam rubber. I was quite disappointed...

Makes a good loaf with a mild sourdough taste

4 stars

Not a tee sourdough taste but if you like a bit of tang in your bread this is quite nice. We use our bread maker for it and always add butter, because we feel it improves the overall loaf texture and moisture.

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here