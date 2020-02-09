Tesco Sourdough Bread Mix 500G

Preparation time: 30-35 minutes, plus 1-2 hours proving

Baking time: 35 minutes

Makes: 1 loaf

You will need:

320ml Water;

25g Butter;

Baking tray lined with parchment paper;

Plain flour for dusting

Hand Baking Method:

1. Empty the bread mix in a large bowl. Rub the softened butter (or margarine) into the flour until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs then gradually add the water.

2. Mix together with your hands until the dough is well combined. Bring the dough together into a ball.

3. Using floured hands, knead the dough on a clean, floured work surface for 20-25 minutes, or until the dough is elastic and smooth. If necessary add a little more water to loosen the dough.

4. Return the dough to the bowl and cover with a clean damp tea towel or cling film. Set aside for 1-1½ hours in a warm place until the dough has doubled in size.

5. When the dough has risen, return it to a floured work surface and knock it back.

6. To shape into the bloomer, flatten the dough into a rectangle. With the long side facing you fold each end into the middle then roll like a Swiss roll so that you have a smooth top with a seam along the base. Very gently roll with the heel of your hands.

7. Place on a tray lined with parchment paper, cover and leave to prove for 1-2 hours at room temperature, or until doubled in size.

8. Lightly spray with water and dust with a little flour. Make four diagonal slashes using a sharp knife across the top.

9. Preheat the oven to 230⁰C/Fan 210⁰C/Gas Mark 8. Place the loaf on the middle shelf and bake for 25 minutes. After this time lower the heat to 200⁰C/Fan 180⁰C/Gas Mark 6 and bake for a further 10 minutes.

10. Remove from the oven and leave to cool on a wire rack.

Bread machine method:

Add the bread mix, butter and water according to the following size machines:

MACHINE SIZE 1lb/400g 1.5lb/600g 2lb/800g

MIX 250g 375g 500g

BUTTER 12g 18g 25g

WATER 160ml 240ml 320ml

Refer to your bread machine's guidelines to confirm the capacity and bake on a basic setting.