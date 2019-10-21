By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Petits Filous Variety Fromage Frais 18X47g

4.5(54)Write a review
image 1 of Petits Filous Variety Fromage Frais 18X47g
£ 3.00
£0.36/100g
Per 100g
  • Energy370 kJ 88 kcal
    -%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 370 kJ

Product Description

  • Fromage Frais with added Vitamin D
  • A varied and balanced diet is important as part of a healthy lifestyle.
  • Petits Filous is the best selling Kids Yogurt and Fromage Frais brand, perfect for snacking or breakfast!
  • Petits Filous Small Pots or Big Pots, Strawberry, Raspberry, Banana or Apricot flavour, perfect for kids of all ages!
  • Petits Filous Fromage Frais pots contain Vitamin D & Calcium for kids strong bones to help your children kick off their morning for breakfast or end a meal as a light snack, helping them stay active all day long.
  • Made with fresh milk
  • 100% naturally sourced ingredients
  • Goodness guarantee
  • No fruit bits
  • No artificial colours, flavours or sweeteners
  • No added preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 846g
  • Calcium and vitamin D are needed for normal growth and development of bone in children

Information

Ingredients

Raspberry: Fromage Frais (Pasteurised Semi-Skimmed Milk 77%, Cream (Milk), Lactic Cultures (Milk)), Sugar 5.7%, Water, Raspberry Purée from Concentrate 5%, Carrot Juice, Fructose 1.5%, Corn Flour, Lemon Juice, Milk Mineral Concentrate, Natural Flavouring, Vitamin D), Strawberry: Fromage Frais (Pasteurised Semi-Skimmed Milk 77%, Cream (Milk), Lactic Cultures (Milk)), Sugar 5.7%, Water, Strawberry Purée from Concentrate 5%, Carrot Juice, Fructose 1.5%, Corn Flour, Lemon Juice, Natural Flavouring, Milk Mineral Concentrate, Vitamin D, Apricot: Fromage Frais (Pasteurised Semi-Skimmed Milk 77%, Cream (Milk), Lactic Cultures (Milk)), Sugar 5.7%, Apricot Puree from Concentrate 5%, Carrot Juice, Fructose 1.4%, Corn Flour, Pumpkin Juice, Lemon Juice, Natural Flavouring, Milk Mineral Concentrate, Vitamin D

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated 2-5ºCBest before date: see lid.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Yoplait UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 1128,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 9XU.
  • Yoplait Ireland Ltd.,
  • Unit 16A,

Net Contents

18 x 47g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 94g (2 pots)
Energy 370 kJ348 kJ
-88 kcal83 kcal
Fat 2,4 g2,3 g
of which saturates 1,6 g1,5 g
Carbohydrate 10,4 g9,8 g
of which sugars 9,9 g9,3 g
Fibre <0,1 g<0,1 g
Protein 5,3 g5,0 g
Salt 0,12 g0,11 g
Calcium 150 mg RI*** 19%141 mg RI*** 18%
Vitamin D 2,9 µg RI*** 58%2,7 µg RI*** 54%
***RI: Reference Intake--
2 Pots of Petits Filous contain 18% of RI*** in Calcium 54% of RI*** in Vitamin D--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

54 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

great snack for kids

5 stars

great snack for kids

top kids yogurts

5 stars

lovely flavour my grandson really enjoyed them healthly as well

Great snack for kids

4 stars

Great snack for my son, nice flavours and good value in the big size pack.

Nice but very sugary, an occasional treat rather t

4 stars

Nice but very sugary, an occasional treat rather than an everyday dose of calcium. Good variety of flavours and definitely feels like a "treat"

Tasty

5 stars

My child loves these, they taste and smell great.

Nutritious fruity fromage frais pots

5 stars

Petits filos fromage frais pots are a big hit with small children, with 3 flavours they never get bored and the flavours are true to the fruits they represent which are strawberry raspberry and apricot. The children think they are getting a treat but I’m happy knowing it’s a nutritional pudding or snack. Great value in the 18 pack too

Yummy

4 stars

My kids lived them

Delicious!

5 stars

Really enjoyed these.. they were tasty and great flavours! Will definitely buy again!

Good value product and good selection of flavours.

5 stars

Good value product and good selection of flavours. Convenient size individual portions.

Yummy yummy!

5 stars

Tastes absolutely yummy and fresh. Just the right size for a sweet (not overly sweet) treat.

1-10 of 54 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

