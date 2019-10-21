Petits Filous Variety Fromage Frais 18X47g

great snack for kids
top kids yogurts
lovely flavour my grandson really enjoyed them healthly as well
Great snack for my son, nice flavours and good value in the big size pack.
Nice but very sugary, an occasional treat rather than an everyday dose of calcium. Good variety of flavours and definitely feels like a "treat"
Tasty
My child loves these, they taste and smell great.
Nutritious fruity fromage frais pots
Petits filos fromage frais pots are a big hit with small children, with 3 flavours they never get bored and the flavours are true to the fruits they represent which are strawberry raspberry and apricot. The children think they are getting a treat but I’m happy knowing it’s a nutritional pudding or snack. Great value in the 18 pack too
Yummy
My kids lived them
Delicious!
Really enjoyed these.. they were tasty and great flavours! Will definitely buy again!
Good value product and good selection of flavours. Convenient size individual portions.
Yummy yummy!
Tastes absolutely yummy and fresh. Just the right size for a sweet (not overly sweet) treat.