Petits Filous Apricot & Strawberry Fromage Frais 4X85g

Even though they are clearly aimed at children I bought them for my other half to take to work for his breakfast as he likes flavoured yoghurts but wants to cut down on sugar. I haven’t had any complaints from him.
Delicious, tasty, not that much sugar.
I grab always 2 of them on the morning while I am going to work, delicious!
My kid liked the strawberry ones (I cannot eat them due to strawberry allergy), and I liked the apricot ones. They were enough to work as a snack (or treat for the kid).
Excellent
I got this for my daughter and she really liked it . The quality and texture is very nice and thick .good product :-)
Very nice no bits enjoyed it alot
Very creamy, tasty pots of delightfulness
This product was very tasty and creamy with nice fruity bits which was delightful. Definitely, worth trying :))
I’ve always bought these for my children. They like them more than any others and I like that they’re fortified. The only thing I wish they’d do is make them the portion size they used to be! I’d rather pay more than have less product and I’m sure a lot of people feel the same.
Great snack - not just for kids
My kids love these.
Little ones love it. Lovely snack for any occasion