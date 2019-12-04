By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Petits Filous Strawberry &R/Berry Fromage Frais 4X85g

4.5(43)Write a review
image 1 of Petits Filous Strawberry &R/Berry Fromage Frais 4X85g
£ 1.50
£0.44/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Raspberry & Strawberry Fromage Frais
  • Petits Filous is the best selling Kids Yogurt and Fromage Frais brand, perfect for snacking or breakfast!
  • Petits Filous Small Pots or Big Pots, Strawberry, Raspberry, Banana or Apricot flavour, perfect for kids of all ages!
  • Petits Filous Fromage Frais pots contain Vitamin D & Calcium for kids strong bones to help your children kick off their morning for breakfast or end a meal as a light snack, helping them stay active all day long.
  • 100% naturally sourced ingredients
  • No fruit bits
  • No added preservatives
  • No artificial colours, flavourings or sweeteners
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 340g

Information

Ingredients

Raspberry: Fromage Frais (Pasteurised Semi-Skimmed Milk 77%, Cream (Milk), Lactic Cultures (Milk)), Sugar 5.7%, Water, Raspberry Purée from Concentrate 5%, Carrot Juice, Fructose 1.5% Corn Flour, Lemon Juice, Milk Mineral Concentrate, Natural Flavouring, Vitamin D, Strawberry: Fromage Fraise (Pasteurised Semi-Skimmed Milk 77%, Cream (Milk), Lactic Cultures (Milk)), Sugar 5.7%, Water, Strawberry Purée from Concentrate 5%, Carrot Juice, Fructose 1.5% Corn Flour, Lemon Juice, Natural Flavouring, Milk Mineral Concentrate, Vitamin D

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

For use by date, see lid

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Yoplait UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 1128,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 9XU.
  • Yoplait Ireland Ltd.,
  • Unit 16A,

Net Contents

4 x 85g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer: 100gPer: 85g
Energy:370kJ/88kcal315kJ/75kcal
Fat:2.4g2.0g
Of which Saturates:1.6g1.4g
Carbohydrate:10.4g8.8g
Of which Sugars:9.9g8.4g
Fibre:<0.1g<0.1g
Protein:5.3g4.5g
Salt:0.12g0.10g
Calcium:150mg (19% RI**)128mg (16% RI**)
Vitamin D:2.9µg (58% RI**)2.5µg (50% RI**)
**RI: Reference Intake--
Petits Filous 1 x 85g = 50% vitamin D RI**--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

43 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

My kids love it

5 stars

My kids love it

Excellent smooth fruity flavoured. Liked by every

5 stars

Excellent smooth fruity flavoured. Liked by everyone.

Yummy for kids

4 stars

Kids loved it. No more to say. Apart from I found the flavour and taste nice but is a small bottle. So adults should drink 2 at a time!

My son really likes these yogurts. Nice fruity fla

4 stars

My son really likes these yogurts. Nice fruity flavour and ideal serving size.

Great tasting

5 stars

Nice taste, ideal for youngsters

Little pots of goodness

5 stars

Rich and creamy, ideal size for kids lunch boxes or a dessert at tea time. Good way of getting calcium in them if they don't like milk and the bonus is they don't have 'bits' in them!

Great range of flavours

5 stars

Great range of flavours and nice to have the larger pots

Love these ! Hand bottle and a handy snack

5 stars

Love these ! Hand bottle and a handy snack

Delicious

5 stars

Yummy yogurts in a good size. My children and I all enjoyed them.

Very berry nice fromage frais

5 stars

Perfect little pot of joy for my grandson. Creamy, fruity tasting and a really healthy pudding treat.

1-10 of 43 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

