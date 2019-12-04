Petits Filous Strawberry &R/Berry Fromage Frais 4X85g

My kids love it
My kids love it
Excellent smooth fruity flavoured. Liked by every
Excellent smooth fruity flavoured. Liked by everyone.
Yummy for kids
Kids loved it. No more to say. Apart from I found the flavour and taste nice but is a small bottle. So adults should drink 2 at a time!
My son really likes these yogurts. Nice fruity fla
My son really likes these yogurts. Nice fruity flavour and ideal serving size.
Great tasting
Nice taste, ideal for youngsters
Little pots of goodness
Rich and creamy, ideal size for kids lunch boxes or a dessert at tea time. Good way of getting calcium in them if they don't like milk and the bonus is they don't have 'bits' in them!
Great range of flavours
Great range of flavours and nice to have the larger pots
Love these ! Hand bottle and a handy snack
Love these ! Hand bottle and a handy snack
Delicious
Yummy yogurts in a good size. My children and I all enjoyed them.
Very berry nice fromage frais
Perfect little pot of joy for my grandson. Creamy, fruity tasting and a really healthy pudding treat.