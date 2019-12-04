Petits Filous Apricot & Strawberry Fromage Frais 6X47g

Nice snack for anyone who enjoys fromage fraud, yo
Nice snack for anyone who enjoys fromage fraud, young or old!
Great for the kids
Yummy tiny snack
Tasty treat
I actually like them as a tasty little treat for myself. I use them if I want a little extra between meals. There are nice and although aimed ar children, I like them.
Perfect
Lovely yogurts for the little ones. Great small pots perfec serving. Lovely flavours too
Small but tasty
Tasty treat in two good flavours. I especially enjoyed the apricot flavour and would definitely buy again
Quality and creamy for baby
Lovely, tasty and good quality product.
These are lovely little fromage frais pots. Nice texture and flavour. Not really much different to own brand though so not sure they're worth the extra cost.
My kids absolutely love them
Just enough for little tums. Nice and creamy and good flavours too.