Petits Filous Apricot & Strawberry Fromage Frais 6X47g

image 1 of Petits Filous Apricot & Strawberry Fromage Frais 6X47g
£ 1.50
£0.53/100g

Offer

Per 100g
  • Energy370kJ 88kcal
    -%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per: 100g

Product Description

  • Fromage Frais with added Vitamin D
  • Strawberry
  • Did you know?
  • Bones can continue to grow until you are 30 years old!
  • Did you know?
  • A snail can sleep for 3 years.
  • Apricot
  • Did you know?
  • It is not possible to tickle yourself.
  • Did you know?
  • Your thumb is the same length as your nose!
  • A varied balance diet is important as part of a healthy lifestyle
  • Petits Filous is the best selling Kids Yogurt and Fromage Frais brand, perfect for snacking or breakfast!
  • Petits Filous Small Pots or Big Pots, Strawberry, Raspberry, Banana or Apricot flavour, perfect for kids of all ages!
  • Petits Filous Fromage Frais pots contain Vitamin D & Calcium for kids strong bones to help your children kick off their morning for breakfast or end a meal as a light snack, helping them stay active all day long.
  • Made with fresh milk
  • 100% naturally sourced ingredients
  • Goodness guarantee
  • No fruit bits
  • No artificial colours, flavourings or sweeteners
  • No added preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 282g
  • Calcium and vitamin D are needed for normal growth and development of bone in children

Information

Ingredients

Apricot: Fromage Frais (Pasteurised Semi-Skimmed Milk 77% Cream (Milk), Lactic Cultures (Milk)), Sugar 5.7%, Apricot Puree from Concentrate 5%, Carrot Juice, Fructose 1.4%, Corn Flour, Pumpkin Juice, Lemon Juice, Natural Flavouring, Milk Mineral Concentrate, Vitamin D, Strawberry: Fromage Frais (Pasteurised Semi-Skimmed Milk 77%, Cream (Milk), Lactic Cultures (Milk)), Sugar 5.7%, Water, Strawberry Puree from Concentrate 5%, Carrot Juice, Fructose 1.5%, Corn Flour, Lemon Juice, Natural Flavouring, Milk Mineral Concentrate, Vitamin D

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated 2-5ºCFor use by date see lid

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Yoplait UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 1128,
  • Uxbrige,
  • UB8 9XU.
  • Yoplait Ireland Ltd.,
  • Unit 16A,

Net Contents

6 x 47g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer: 100gPer: 94g (2 pots)
Energy:370kJ/88kcal348kJ/83kcal
Fat:2.4 g2.3 g
Of which Saturates:1.6 g1.5 g
Carbohydrate;10.4 g9.8 g
Of which Sugars:9.9 g9.3 g
Fibre:<0.1 g<0.1 g
Protein:5.4 g5.1 g
Salt:0.12 g0.11 g
Calcium:(19% RI**) 150 mg(18% RI**) 141 mg
Vitamin D:(58% RI**) 2.9 µg(54% RI**) 2.7 µg
**RI: Reference Intake--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Nice snack for anyone who enjoys fromage fraud, yo

4 stars

Nice snack for anyone who enjoys fromage fraud, young or old!

Great for the kids

5 stars

Great for the kids

Yummy tiny snack

5 stars

Yummy tiny snack

Tasty treat

4 stars

I actually like them as a tasty little treat for myself. I use them if I want a little extra between meals. There are nice and although aimed ar children, I like them.

Perfect

5 stars

Lovely yogurts for the little ones. Great small pots perfec serving. Lovely flavours too

Small but tasty

5 stars

Tasty treat in two good flavours. I especially enjoyed the apricot flavour and would definitely buy again

Quality and creamy for baby

4 stars

Lovely, tasty and good quality product.

These are lovely little fromage frais pots. Nice t

4 stars

These are lovely little fromage frais pots. Nice texture and flavour. Not really much different to own brand though so not sure they're worth the extra cost.

My kids absolutely love them

5 stars

My kids absolutely love them

Just enough for little tums. Nice and creamy and g

5 stars

Just enough for little tums. Nice and creamy and good flavours too.

