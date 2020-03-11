Otrivine Congestion Relief 10Ml

Product Description
- Congestion Relief 0.1% Nasal Spray
- Otrivine Congestion Relief 0.1% Nasal Spray is for application in the nose to give relief from: nasal congestion (blocked nose, including colds) perennial and allergic rhinitis (recurring inflammation of the nasal mucous membranes, including hay fever) and sinusitis. Otrivine Congestion Relief 0.1% Nasal Spray contains the active ingredient xylometazoline hydrochloride which helps to open up and clear the nasal passages by reducing the excessive nasal secretions and reduces swollen blood vessels to their normal size. The spray also includes Menthol. Otrivine Nasal Spray helps unblock your nose in 2 minutes, and lasts for up to 10 hours. Dosage: Adults and elderly: One application in each nostril 1 to 3 times daily. Not suitable for children under 12 years. Do not use for more than 7 consecutive days. Otrivine Congestion Relief With Menthol 0.1% Nasal Spray contains xylometazoline hydrochloride. Always read the label.
- Otrivine Nasal Spray helps unblock your nose in 2 minutes, and lasts for up to 10 hours
- Offers relief from: nasal congestion (blocked nose, including colds), perennial and allergic rhinitis and sinusitis
- It helps to open up and clear the nasal passages
- Pack size: 10ML
Information
Ingredients
Active ingredient: Xylometazoline Hydrochloride 1mg/ml, Each application contains: 140 Micrograms of Xylometazoline Hydrochloride, Also contains: Sodium Dihydrogen Phosphate Dihydrate, Disodium Phosphate Dodecahydrate, Sodium Chloride, Disodium Edetate, Levomenthol, Cineole, Sorbitol, Polyoxylhydrogenated Castor Oil (Macrogol Glycerol Hydroxystearate) and Purified Water
Storage
Do not store above 25°C.Store in the original package.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions:
- For nasal use. For full instructions see enclosed leaflet.
- Dosage for adults and adolescents over 12 years: one spray in each nostril 1 to 3 daily as needed.
- Do not use after 28 days of opening.
- Each Otrivine pack should be used by one person only to prevent any cross infection.
Warnings
- Keep all medicines out of the sight and reach of children.
- Do not use after the expiry date given.
- If you are pregnant or taking other medicines or are under a doctor's care consult your doctor before using Otrivine.
- Do not use continuously for more than seven consecutive days. If symptoms persist consult your doctor.
- Warning: Do not exceed the stated dose.
Name and address
- Novartis,
- Camberley,
- GU15 3YL,
- UK.
Return to
- Novartis Consumer Health,
- Camberley,
- GU15 3YL,
- UK.
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
10ml ℮
Safety information
