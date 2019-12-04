By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Petits Filous Strawberry & Raspberry Fromage Frais 6 X 47G

4.5(45)Write a review
image 1 of Petits Filous Strawberry & Raspberry Fromage Frais 6 X 47G
Per 100g
  • Energy370kJ 88kcal
    -%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per: 100g

Product Description

  • Fromage Frais with added Vitamin D
  • Strawberry
  • Did you know?
  • Bones can continue to grow until you are 30 years old!
  • Did you know?
  • A snail can sleep for 3 years.
  • Raspberry
  • Did you know?
  • It is not possible to tickle yourself.
  • Did you know?
  • Your thumb is the same length as your nose!
  • A varied and balanced diet is important as part of a healthy lifestyle.
  • Petits Filous is the best selling Kids Yogurt and Fromage Frais brand, perfect for snacking or breakfast!
  • Petits Filous Small Pots or Big Pots, Strawberry, Raspberry, Banana or Apricot flavour, perfect for kids of all ages!
  • Petits Filous Fromage Frais pots contain Vitamin D & Calcium for kids strong bones to help your children kick off their morning for breakfast or end a meal as a light snack, helping them stay active all day long.
  • Made with fresh milk
  • 100% naturally sourced ingredients
  • Goodness guarantee
  • No fruit bits
  • No artificial colours, flavourings or sweeteners
  • No added preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 282g
  • Calcium and vitamin D are needed for normal growth and development of bone in children

Information

Ingredients

Raspberry: Fromage Frais (Pasteurised Semi-Skimmed Milk 77%, Cream (Milk), Lactic Cultures (Milk)), Sugar 5.7%, Water, Raspberry Purée from Concentrate 5%, Carrot Juice, Fructose 1.5%, Corn Flour, Lemon Juice, Milk Mineral Concentrate, Natural Flavouring, Vitamin D, Strawberry: Fromage Frais (Pasteurised Semi-Skimmed Milk 77%, Cream (Milk), Lactic Cultures (Milk)), Sugar 5.7%, Water, Strawberry Purée from Concentrate 5%, Carrot Juice, Fructose 1.5%, Corn Flour, Lemon Juice, Natural Flavouring, Milk Mineral Concentrate, Vitamin D

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep Refrigerated 2-5ºCFor use by date, see lid

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Name and address

  • UK: Yoplait UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 1128,
  • Uxbrigde,
  • UB8 9XU.
  • IRL: Yoplait Ireland Ltd.,
  • Unit 16A,

Return to

  • UK: Yoplait UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 1128,
  • Uxbrigde,
  • UB8 9XU.
  • IRL: Yoplait Ireland Ltd.,
  • Unit 16A,
  • Fonthill Industrial Park,
  • Clondaklin,
  • Dublin 22,
  • Ireland.
  • Consumer careline:
  • UK: 0800 358 0401

Net Contents

6 x 47g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer: 100gPer: 85g
Energy:370kJ348kJ
-88kcal83kcal
Fat:2.4 g2.3 g
Of which Saturates:1.6 g1.5 g
Carbohydrate:10.4 g9.8 g
Of which Sugars:9.9 g9.3 g
Fibre:<0.1 g<0.1 g
Protein:5.3 g5.0 g
Salt:0.12 g0.11 g
Calcium:(19% RI**) 150 mg(18% RI**) 141 mg
Vitamin D:(58% RI**) 2.9 µg(54% RI**) 2.7 µg
**RI: Reference Intake--

45 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Delicious

5 stars

Smooth just the right sweetness and yet richly yoghurty

Perfect snack

5 stars

My kids loved this, not too sweet and perfect for lunchboxes

Proof is in the pudding

5 stars

Great quality and taste. Loved by my son. Never any left and always wants another one so who could ask for more!

Although small these fromage frais make excellent

4 stars

Although small these fromage frais make excellent snacks which are full of flavour.

Creamy, fruity and delicious. A perfect snack for

5 stars

Creamy, fruity and delicious. A perfect snack for both children and adults alike!

Tasty treat

4 stars

Tasty but extra sugar in these. My daughter enjoys them but they are an occasional treat due the sugar level

My toddler loves it

5 stars

My toddler loves this! It’s just the right size and taste delicious.

My little one loves these! Definately a good easy

5 stars

My little one loves these! Definately a good easy dessert

Nice flavour

5 stars

MY daughter likes it very much,Good size and few flavours,Good snack to school.

My grandson loves these yogurts

5 stars

My grandson loves these yogurts

