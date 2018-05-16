Cruga Chilli Beef Biltong 70G

Product Description
- Marinated Beef Silverside, Air-Dried & Sliced
- For carnivores with a true appreciation of pure meat, our beef biltong is carefully crafted using selected cuts of 100% beef silverside, marinated and air-dried to slow perfection.
- Made in the UK following an authentic South African recipe to create the ultimate high-protein, gluten free snack.
- Pack size: 70g
Information
Ingredients
Beef (made with 200g of Beef per 100g of Biltong), Spirit Vinegar, Sea Salt, Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Caster Sugar, Spices, Yeast Extract, Garlic, Rice Flour, Paprika Extract, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya
Storage
No need to refrigerate. Once opened eat within three days.
Produce of
Made in the UK using beef silverside from the UK and EU
Warnings
- This bag contains an oxygen absorber packet to enhance the freshness of your biltong. The absorber packet contains harmless minerals, which should not be eaten
Name and address
- Meatsnacks Group,
- MK11 3LH.
Return to
- Cruga is part of the Meatsnacks Group and we promise to make you tasty, healthy biltong. Please get in touch if there is something good or not so good about this pack on snacks@meatsnacksgroup.com and we'll come right back to you.
- Meatsnacks Group,
- MK11 3LH.
Net Contents
70g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy kJ/kcal
|1174 / 278
|Fat
|5.2g
|of which Saturates
|1.9g
|Carbohydrate
|3.4g
|of which Sugars
|1.7g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|Protein
|54.3g
|Salt
|4.9g
Safety information
