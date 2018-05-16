By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cruga Chilli Beef Biltong 70G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Cruga Chilli Beef Biltong 70G
£ 2.99
£4.28/100g

Product Description

  • Marinated Beef Silverside, Air-Dried & Sliced
  • For carnivores with a true appreciation of pure meat, our beef biltong is carefully crafted using selected cuts of 100% beef silverside, marinated and air-dried to slow perfection.
  • Made in the UK following an authentic South African recipe to create the ultimate high-­protein, gluten free snack.
  • Pack size: 70g

Information

Ingredients

Beef (made with 200g of Beef per 100g of Biltong), Spirit Vinegar, Sea Salt, Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Caster Sugar, Spices, Yeast Extract, Garlic, Rice Flour, Paprika Extract, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya

Storage

No need to refrigerate. Once opened eat within three days.

Produce of

Made in the UK using beef silverside from the UK and EU

Warnings

  • This bag contains an oxygen absorber packet to enhance the freshness of your biltong. The absorber packet contains harmless minerals, which should not be eaten

Name and address

  • Meatsnacks Group,
  • MK11 3LH.

Return to

  • Cruga is part of the Meatsnacks Group and we promise to make you tasty, healthy biltong. Please get in touch if there is something good or not so good about this pack on snacks@meatsnacksgroup.com and we'll come right back to you.
  • Meatsnacks Group,
  • MK11 3LH.

Net Contents

70g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy kJ/kcal1174 / 278
Fat 5.2g
of which Saturates 1.9g
Carbohydrate 3.4g
of which Sugars 1.7g
Fibre 0.1g
Protein 54.3g
Salt 4.9g

Safety information

View more safety information

This bag contains an oxygen absorber packet to enhance the freshness of your biltong. The absorber packet contains harmless minerals, which should not be eaten

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Chipotle & Honey Bbq Beef Jerky Sncks 40 G

£ 1.50
£3.75/100g

Wild West Original Beef Jerky 70G

£ 2.99
£4.28/100g

Tesco Biltong Original Snacks 40 G

£ 1.50
£3.75/100g

Tesco Jerky Original Snacks 40 G

£ 1.50
£3.75/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here