Wild West Original Beef Jerky 70G

I love this, expensive for what it is, but... like
I love this, expensive for what it is, but... like how some people are with chocolate or biscuits, got to finish the whole bag, even the dog with no teeth loves it
Beef (Made with 165g of Beef per 100g of Beef Jerky), Demerara Sugar, Water, Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Salt, Vinegar), Sea Salt, Apple Cider Vinegar, Pineapple Concentrate, Dried Garlic, Black Pepper, Dried Onion, Spices, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite
You don't need to keep Wild West Jerky in the fridge - a cupboard or your desk drawer will be just fine. Once you open the pack, eat within three days. (Like you're not going to eat it all at once, right?).
Made in Scotland using beef silverside from the UK and EU
70g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy kJ/kcal
|1333/315
|Fat
|3.5g
|of which Saturates
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|32.4g
|of which Sugars
|20.6g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|Protein
|37.8g
|Salt
|3.6g
This bag contains an oxygen absorber packet to enhance the freshness of your jerky. The absorber packet contains harmless minerals, which should not be eaten.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019