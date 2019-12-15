By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Chocolate Mousse Snowman 30G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 0.60
£2.00/100g

Offer

Per Bar (30 g)
  • Energy701 kJ 168 kcal
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2340 kJ / 560 kcal

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with a soft milk chocolate flavoured mousse filling (37 %).
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • cocoalife.org

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Delicious chocolate flavour mousse encased in a Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate shell
  • Perfect for those who want a small, festive treat
  • The perfect stocking filler
  • Unwrap Joy with Cadbury this Christmas
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 30g

Information

Ingredients

Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Cocoa Mass, Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

  • Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

30g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g:Per Bar (30 g):*% RI Per Bar (30 g):
Energy 2340 kJ / 560 kcal701 kJ / 168 kcal8 %
Fat 36 g11 g16 %
of which Saturates 20.5 g6.1 g31 %
Carbohydrate 51.5 g15.5 g
of which Sugars 51.5 g15.5 g17 %
Fibre 0.6 g0.2 g
Protein 6.9 g2.1 g
Salt 0.23 g0.07 g1 %
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

