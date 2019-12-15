Cadbury Chocolate Mousse Snowman 30G
Energy701 kJ 168 kcal8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2340 kJ / 560 kcal
Product Description
- Milk chocolate with a soft milk chocolate flavoured mousse filling (37 %).
- Cocoa Life
- Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
- Delicious chocolate flavour mousse encased in a Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate shell
- Perfect for those who want a small, festive treat
- The perfect stocking filler
- Unwrap Joy with Cadbury this Christmas
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 30g
Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Cocoa Mass, Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
- May contain Nuts
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
Freephone 1-800 678708
30g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g:
|Per Bar (30 g):
|*% RI Per Bar (30 g):
|Energy
|2340 kJ / 560 kcal
|701 kJ / 168 kcal
|8 %
|Fat
|36 g
|11 g
|16 %
|of which Saturates
|20.5 g
|6.1 g
|31 %
|Carbohydrate
|51.5 g
|15.5 g
|of which Sugars
|51.5 g
|15.5 g
|17 %
|Fibre
|0.6 g
|0.2 g
|Protein
|6.9 g
|2.1 g
|Salt
|0.23 g
|0.07 g
|1 %
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
