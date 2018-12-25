We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Turkey Crown Small 1.2kg - 2.29kg Serves 3-7

Tesco Turkey Crown Small 1.2kg - 2.29kg Serves 3-7

Per 125g

Energy
581kJ
137kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
0.8g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.09g

low

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 465kJ / 110kcal

Product Description

  • Fresh Class A turkey crown with backbone and prime wings.
  • From Trusted Farms Carefully prepared for easier carving An increasingly popular option due to its ease of cooking and carving, this turkey crown is just succulent breast meat and prime wings with less waste and no fuss for the festival period. Naturally quicker to cook than a whole bird and is reared on farms that meet Tesco's high welfare standards. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12-23 hours (small) 23-32 hours (medium), 32 -41hours (Large) in the fridge. Ensure the crown is completely defrosted by checking there are no ice crystals in the body cavity. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 180ºC / Fan 150ºC / Gas 4 For calculated cooking time see front of pack. Pre-heat oven. Place the crown, in its foil tray in a roasting tin, rub the skin of the crown with oil or butter (optional) and cover loosely with kitchen foil. Cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven. After 1 hour, remove kitchen foil, return the crown to the oven and continue cooking. Baste turkey crown occasionally during cooking process (typically 2-4 times depending on the size). Poultry is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the turkey breast is pierced with a thin skewer. If the juices are pink, continue cooking for a further 15 minutes and retest. Repeat every 15 minutes until juices run clear. After cooking time, cover with foil and allow to rest in a warm place for 30 minutes before carving.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Produce of

Reared in Ireland, Slaughtered in Ireland

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking Instructions

    Oven cook from chilled only.

    Remove outer packaging.

    Do not remove the drip pad or foil tray.

    If stuffing is required, it is recommended that this is cooked separately.

Number of uses

. Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..Caution: This product will contain bones..
  Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry. Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children. Caution: This product will contain bones.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Pad. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g
Energy465kJ / 110kcal581kJ / 137kcal
Fat0.6g0.8g
Saturates0.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate0.4g0.5g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre1.8g2.2g
Protein24.8g31.0g
Salt0.07g0.09g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..Caution: This product will contain bones.. Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..Caution: This product will contain bones..

Disappointing

3 stars

Instructions for 1-1.4 frozen turkey crown with cross references on packaging are incomplete. Cannot comment on quality of the bird as not yet cooked.

