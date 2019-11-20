Lilys Ultimate Chocolate Collection 220G

Product Description
- A luxurious assortment of Lily O'Brien's most mouth wateringly delicious chocolate recipes
- Caramel Macchiato
- Thoughtful, inquisitive and learned... the deep thinker in any group!
- Aromatic coffee infused centre with a layer of sweet caramel topped with mouth-watering milk chocolate and dark chocolate piping
- Lemon Meringue Pie
- Cutie Pie with pixie features, often feels restless for adventure!
- Zesty lemon curd topped with a mouth watering combination of white lemon truffle and meringue pieces smothered in rich dark chocolate
- Simply Chocolate
- Wonderfully eccentric with an artistic streak - decision making not a strong point!
- A tantalising mélange of rich dark chocolate and sweet white chocolate
- Death by Chocolate
- Sophisticated foodie loves throwing dinner parties for friends and fearlessly trying out new recipes to impress!
- A rich creamy deeply delicious dark chocolate ganache covered in sumptuous dark chocolate, topped with white chocolate
- Zesty Orange Chocolate
- High flyer, jet-setter, party animal - partial to a juicy piece of gossip on occasion!
- Rich Chocolate Ganache infused with Brazilian orange oil smothered in mouth-watering milk chocolate, topped with tangy orange pieces
- Le Crunch Chocolat
- Someone who knows how to work a room, win friends and influence people!
- Buttery crispy crumbs of caramelised French biscuits mixed with creamy milk chocolate to create a special Le Crunch chocolate
- Sticky Toffee
- Exquisitely cheeky and curious - loves the finer things in life!
- Sweet smooth caramel smothered in delicious milk and rich dark chocolate
- Double Chocolate Truffle
- A true dreamer, happy go lucky by nature - a real optimist!
- Deeply rich dark chocolate truffle layered with a light dark chocolate mousse, smothered with a combination of milk, dark and white chocolate - a chocolate lover's dream
- 'Like most people my fondest childhood memories are sprinkled with sunny days, smiling faces and chocolate! But chocolate became an all-consuming passion in 1992 when I discovered the art of chocolate making. From the beginning it was all about amazing taste, delicious ingredients and creating mouth watering recipes to share with family and friends... and from there the seed of a business, Lily O'Brien's, began to grow.
- Named after my daughter, Lily, the company creates chocolates that we can be proud of every day. It's why we get up in the morning and why we dream of chocolate at night! We hope the proof is in the eating, so whether it's your first taste of Lily O'Brien's or your 100th we wish you oodles of pleasure and delicious moments of indulgence through this chocolate journey!'
- Mary-Ann
- Passionate about chocolate
- This product does not contain any artificial colours or flavours
- This product is suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 220g
Information
Ingredients
Dark Chocolate [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring], Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring], Sticky Toffee Caramel [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Water, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Milk, Sugar), Butter (Milk), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Natural Flavouring, Salt, Whey Powder (Milk)], Glucose Syrup, White Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring], Caramel Filling [Milk Chocolate (Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Powder, Caramelised Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Natural Caramel Flavouring), Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower), Biscuit Pieces (Wheat) Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Spices], Lemon Filling [Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Milk, Sugar), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Stabiliser (Sorbitol), Modified Starch (Maize), Lemon Concentrate, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Natural Lemon Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono & Diglycerides of Fatty Acids) Colour (Beta Carotene)], White Chocolate Filling [Vegetable Oil (Palm), Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring], Freeze Dried Orange Pieces, Water, Butterfat Blend [Vegetable Oil (Palm & Rapeseed), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Mono & Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Natural Flavouring], Invert Sugar Syrup, Vegetable Oil (Palm), White Meringue Pieces [Sugar, Wheat Starch, Egg Albumen, Vegetable Fat (Shea, Palm & Soya], Natural Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 30% minimum, Milk Solids, 20% minimum, Dark Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 55% minimum
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Nuts
Storage
For maximum taste and enjoyment, please store your Lily O'Briens chocolates in a cool dry place 15°-18°C away from moisture, strong sunlight and odours.
Produce of
Product of Ireland
Number of uses
16 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Name and address
- Lily O'Brien's,
- Green Road,
- Newbridge,
- Co. Kildare,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Lily O'Brien's,
- Green Road,
- Newbridge,
- Co. Kildare,
- Ireland.
- Visit our website: www.lilyobriens.com
Net Contents
220g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving (41g) (Approx. 3 pieces)
|Energy
|512kcal
|210kcal
|-
|2141kJ
|878kJ
|Fat
|29.2g
|12.0g
|of which saturates
|17.0g
|7.0g
|Carbohydrate
|58.5g
|24.0g
|of which sugars
|51.2g
|21.0g
|Protein
|4.8g
|2.0g
|Salt
|0.15g
|0.06g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019