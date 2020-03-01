By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Wild Bird Food Meal Worm 100G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Wild Bird Food Meal Worm 100G
£ 2.50
£25.00/kg

Product Description

  • A Feed Material for Wild Birds
  • Tesco Standard Mealworm
  • No mess, Will Attract a Range of Species
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mealworms.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanut.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Packed in United Kingdom

Number of uses

Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Birdy treat.,

5 stars

The birds, especially the robin, just love this.....

Usually bought next

Tesco Wild Bird Coconut Feeder

£ 1.00
£1.00/each

Peckish Complete 5 In 1 Seed Mix 1 Kilograms

£ 2.50
£2.50/kg

Tesco Wild Bird Food Suet Block 300G

£ 1.25
£4.17/kg

Stockwell & Co. Lard 250G

£ 0.39
£1.56/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here