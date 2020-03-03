By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Wild Bird Mix 3.5Kg

3.5(7)Write a review
Tesco Wild Bird Mix 3.5Kg

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Product Description

  • A Complementary feed for Wild Birds
  • Tesco Standard Wild Bird Mix, a great quality mix for general feeding. Will attract most birds, suitable for Seed Feeders, Tables and the ground. Look out for Chaffinch, Greenfinch, Siskin, Great Tit and Blue Tit.
  • Oil Rich Seed Mix, Will Attract A Range of Species
  • Pack size: 3.5KG

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat, Red Dari, Maize, Sunflower Seeds, Peas, Millet.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts.May contain Peanuts.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Packed in United Kingdom

Number of uses

Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

3.5kg

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

7 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Very poor mix - even the pigeons won't eat it!

1 stars

As others have said, it's mainly wheat, which clogs up seed-feeders and sprouts with the slightest dampness. I will not be buying this again.

Unsatisfactory, too much wheat grain.

1 stars

I have bought 3 bags of this seed mix as it appeared to be good value for money. It is not. There is an excessive amount of wheat grain which the birds (mostly sparrows) have emptied from the feeders leaving a lot of waste grain on the ground. Not even the wood pigeons or green finches will eat it. I have had to clear up so much so not to encourage rats and avoid a field of winter wheat. It seems to me the mix is bulked out with wheat to keep the price low. In future I will look for a wheat free mix and avoid the waste.

Birds enjoyed it.

5 stars

Birds enjoyed it.

Birds prefer Tesco bird seed more than other brand

5 stars

Very good quality and value for money. The birds seem to like Tesco brand to any other. They sit up in the trees waiting for the seed fillers to be filled and as they cant get down to them quick enough. Only one complaint - the pigeons and all sorts of birds tuck in! This year they seem to be eating more seed than ever. Hope it's not a sign of a bad winter to come!

birds like it and goodvalue

5 stars

birds like it and goodvalue

Great value bird food!

5 stars

This is brilliant value for money size, a great mix including sunflower seeds too. I have a huge variety of birds visit my garden and they all love it! I think there is something for all of them, which they like! They won’t eat any other bird food, now! I also have ducks visit my garden year round, and they wait each morning for their food, even bringing their babies up to eat once they are big enough! Please stock this all year round, as they all get hungry during the winter especially.!

Full of wheat

1 stars

Full of wheat, which no birds wil eat, so it ends up on the ground out of the feeders. Only rodents eat wheat. There's very little actual bird food in this bag and I won't be buying it again.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here