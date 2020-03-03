Tesco Wild Bird Mix 3.5Kg

Very poor mix - even the pigeons won't eat it!
As others have said, it's mainly wheat, which clogs up seed-feeders and sprouts with the slightest dampness. I will not be buying this again.
Unsatisfactory, too much wheat grain.
I have bought 3 bags of this seed mix as it appeared to be good value for money. It is not. There is an excessive amount of wheat grain which the birds (mostly sparrows) have emptied from the feeders leaving a lot of waste grain on the ground. Not even the wood pigeons or green finches will eat it. I have had to clear up so much so not to encourage rats and avoid a field of winter wheat. It seems to me the mix is bulked out with wheat to keep the price low. In future I will look for a wheat free mix and avoid the waste.
Birds enjoyed it.
Birds prefer Tesco bird seed more than other brand
Very good quality and value for money. The birds seem to like Tesco brand to any other. They sit up in the trees waiting for the seed fillers to be filled and as they cant get down to them quick enough. Only one complaint - the pigeons and all sorts of birds tuck in! This year they seem to be eating more seed than ever. Hope it's not a sign of a bad winter to come!
birds like it and goodvalue
Great value bird food!
This is brilliant value for money size, a great mix including sunflower seeds too. I have a huge variety of birds visit my garden and they all love it! I think there is something for all of them, which they like! They won’t eat any other bird food, now! I also have ducks visit my garden year round, and they wait each morning for their food, even bringing their babies up to eat once they are big enough! Please stock this all year round, as they all get hungry during the winter especially.!
Full of wheat
Full of wheat, which no birds wil eat, so it ends up on the ground out of the feeders. Only rodents eat wheat. There's very little actual bird food in this bag and I won't be buying it again.