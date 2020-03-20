By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Non Stick Baking Paper 370Mm X 15M

Tesco Non Stick Baking Paper 370Mm X 15M
£ 2.40
£0.16/metre

Product Description

  • Non-stick greaseproof & baking paper.
  • Tesco Non Stick Baking Paper 370mm x 15m
  • Lifts off the tray every time you have a bake off.
  Baking paper. 15m approx. 37cm wide approx. Suitable for freezer, microwave and oven. Silicon coated non-stick baking paper for food use. Tesco silicon coated non-stick baking paper has been treated with silicones which repel sticky mixtures, meaning that food can be lifted cleanly from the paper without the need for greasing. It is unbleached and therefore retains its natural colour. Ideas for using Tesco silicon coated non-stick baking paper: - Line cake and sandwich tins with baking paper for easy removal. - Use to separate food portions when freezing. The baking paper will stop them sticking together and allow you to remove what you need without defrosting. - Ideal for lining a baking tray when cooking pizzas, meringues and choux pastry. WARNINGS FLAMMABLE Keep away from babies and young children. Avoid direct contact with naked flames, heating elements and sides of oven. Sharp cutting edge. Do not use fingers to open.
  • 15m approx.
  • 370mm wide approx.
  • Lifts off the tray every time you have a bake off
  • Pack size: 15M

Information

Produce of

Packed in France

Preparation and Usage

  • Suitable for use in oven (up to 220°C), microwave and freezer. To open, insert knife under flap and slide along. To use in the dispenser, ensure the paper unwinds from the bottom of the roll. Pull to required length and tear against the cutting edge, or cut with scissors.

Warnings

  • Warning
  • FLAMMABLE.
  • Keep away from babies and young children.
  • Avoid direct contact with naked flames, heating elements and sides of oven.
  • Sharp cutting edge. Do not use fingers to open.

Recycling info

Box. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

370mm x 15M

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning FLAMMABLE. Keep away from babies and young children. Avoid direct contact with naked flames, heating elements and sides of oven. Sharp cutting edge. Do not use fingers to open.

23 Reviews

Average of 2.4 stars

Wow fantastic

5 stars

I am now buying my second pack, fantastic stuff.

good for baking no not that type lol

4 stars

wet down some skeng ,man with this ting one quick bat he was down hes now missing chromeazone 45 outta 46 ygm mans was giving me some cheek slapped him round the temple with this ting wet him down silly boss man yute that'll show him and his waste man friends hahahahah also good for baking bread

This is very good paper and works well as non stic

5 stars

This is very good paper and works well as non stick at a good price

Awful

1 stars

I have been buying this paper for years and was pleased with it, but last couple of rolls have been awful and everything is sticking to it. Won't be buying this again.

Rubbish

1 stars

The properties of greaseproof paper are that it is meant to be:- *Impermeable to fat / oil / grease. *Non stick. This stuff is neither! Oil leaks straight through it. Food sticks to it. Unfit for purpose so save your money!

Works well for me

5 stars

Works well for me

Sticks to everything

1 stars

Everything sticks to this paper. Definitely NOT non stick. Save your money this is a useless product Garaunteed to stick to everything

10/10 does a fab job!

5 stars

No idea what the poor reviews are about. Been buying this product since forever and it works just fine. 10/10!! Dont let the bad reviews scare you

very happy with the baking paper,works well nothin

5 stars

very happy with the baking paper,works well nothing seems to stick

Sticking paper

1 stars

Rubbish everything stuck to it do not buy.

