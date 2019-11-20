Tesco Roast In Bag Ready Basted Whole Chicken 1.5Kg

converted from being a bag chicken SNOB!!
Well RELUCTANTLY I will say that i REALLY enjoyed this, as I am a cooking snob and would usually faff around with "doing" a roast - thought this would be TERRIBLE and PLASTICKY but actually it was tasty, EASY, succulent and no mess or hassle -all juices contained in foil - easy for gravy... YUM!!
Easy tasty no mess.
Yes it was beautiful l will be buying again.Very tasty and tender.Clean tray and no mess.
easy to cook great with salad and new potatoes
Always tasty and moist
Quite tasty and always moist due to the fact I think that it’s cooked in the bag. Keeps the oven clean too.
Best chicken
Very good Quality! A lot of meat on the chicken not a lot of bone at all, so easy to cook taste lovely my family love it best chicken I’ve had honestly
Not what it looks like
This cooked very easily and looked great but tasted so boring, when I carved the breasts the meat appeared stringy but didn't taste stringy. I didn't even bother with the rest of the bird, just dumped it. I've tried other cook in bag chickens which have been great but avoid this one.
Delicious
We had this yesterday and it was really delicious - the mea was beautifully moist, the skin was crispy and the whole family enjoyed it very much.
Too short in date
Only 2 days in date therefore it was thrown away as NYE was already organised. This short date on all foods happens to often Will have to change store if it continues.
delicious
What a wonderful chicken, tasty and tender. However the instruction for cooking should be on the from or on a separate piece of paper, not on the back of the cook-in bag!
Very succulent chicken
I bought this chicken it was extremely delicious