Tesco Roast In Bag Ready Basted Whole Chicken 1.5Kg
£ 5.00
£3.34/kg
  • Energy1053kJ 252kcal
    13%
  • Fat14.0g
    20%
  • Saturates3.5g
    18%
  • Sugars0.2g
    <1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 842kJ / 201kcal

Product Description

  • Fresh Class A seasoned and basted whole chicken. Without giblets.
  • From Trusted Farms Cook up an easy roast any day of the week. Our roast in the bag whole chicken is oven ready and seals in flavour for perfect results. This succulent centrepiece is seasoned with thyme and parsley and basted in chicken stock for a flavoursome, hassle free family meal. Just place in the oven and follow the simple cooking instructions. For a crispy skin, baste with the cooking juices after opening the bag. Return to the oven and cook for a further 5 to 10 minutes. Serve with tasty trimmings like our Sticky Chantenay carrots and parsnips recipe. Click the Recipes tab at the top of this page to find our side dish recipes. From trusted farms. Our chickens are reared by selected farmers in spacious barns with daylight and bales to encourage natural behaviours and ensure their wellbeing.
  • From Trusted Farms Oven ready and seals in flavour for perfect results
  • Pack size: 1.5kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken (93%), Water, Chicken Extract, Cornflour, Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Dried Red Pepper, Parsley, Thyme, Sunflower Oil.

Storage

Not suitable for freezing.Keep refrigerated below 4ºC.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 200, 180, 6
Time: 1 hr 25 mins
Place chicken in ovenable bag into a deep roasting tin (approx. 5cm deep). Cook for 1 hour 5 mins on the middle shelf. Remove from oven, place on a heatproof flat surface and open the bag carefully by slitting down the front of the bag with scissors. Baste the chicken with the cooking juices and return to the oven for 20 mins. Remove from the oven, cover with foil and rest for 10 minutes before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • This product is fully prepared and can be cooked in its packaging.
  • For best results, we recommend cooking in the bag.
  • Do not pierce or open before cooking.
  • Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving.
  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Caution

    Make sure the bag does not touch the oven walls, shelves or heating element. Take extra care when opening the bag as steam will escape and the bag will be full of hot cooking juices. The bag may open during cooking and result in cooking juices to seep from the foil tray into the roasting tin.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.5kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g
Energy842kJ / 201kcal1053kJ / 252kcal
Fat11.2g14.0g
Saturates2.8g3.5g
Carbohydrate0.3g0.3g
Sugars0.1g0.2g
Fibre0g0g
Protein24.9g31.1g
Salt0.3g0.4g
When cooked according to instructions.--

converted from being a bag chicken SNOB!!

5 stars

Well RELUCTANTLY I will say that i REALLY enjoyed this, as I am a cooking snob and would usually faff around with "doing" a roast - thought this would be TERRIBLE and PLASTICKY but actually it was tasty, EASY, succulent and no mess or hassle -all juices contained in foil - easy for gravy... YUM!!

Easy tasty no mess.

5 stars

Yes it was beautiful l will be buying again.Very tasty and tender.Clean tray and no mess.

easy to cook great with salad and new potatoes

5 stars

easy to cook great with salad and new potatoes

Always tasty and moist

4 stars

Quite tasty and always moist due to the fact I think that it’s cooked in the bag. Keeps the oven clean too.

Best chicken

5 stars

Very good Quality! A lot of meat on the chicken not a lot of bone at all, so easy to cook taste lovely my family love it best chicken I’ve had honestly

Not what it looks like

2 stars

This cooked very easily and looked great but tasted so boring, when I carved the breasts the meat appeared stringy but didn't taste stringy. I didn't even bother with the rest of the bird, just dumped it. I've tried other cook in bag chickens which have been great but avoid this one.

Delicious

5 stars

We had this yesterday and it was really delicious - the mea was beautifully moist, the skin was crispy and the whole family enjoyed it very much.

Too short in date

1 stars

Only 2 days in date therefore it was thrown away as NYE was already organised. This short date on all foods happens to often Will have to change store if it continues.

delicious

5 stars

What a wonderful chicken, tasty and tender. However the instruction for cooking should be on the from or on a separate piece of paper, not on the back of the cook-in bag!

Very succulent chicken

5 stars

I bought this chicken it was extremely delicious

