Tesco Flower Modelling Paste 250G

Tesco Flower Modelling Paste 250G
£ 2.50
£1.00/100g
Per 15g
  • Energy239kJ 56kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.1g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars12.4g
    14%
  • Salt<0.01
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1594kJ / 376kcal

Product Description

  • Modelling paste.
  PERSONALISE YOUR CAKE Great for making flowers and other delicate shapes
  • PERSONALISE YOUR CAKE Great for making flowers and other delicate shapes
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Stabilisers (Tragacanth, Xanthan Gum), Palm Oil, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Humectant (Glycerine).

Allergy Information

  • May contain almond.May contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Do not refrigerate.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Cut off the required amount of paste and knead to soften. Roll, shape or model into flowers or figures.

    To make a rose:
    1. Knead the paste until soft and pliable, mix with gel food colouring if you wish.
    2. To make the centre of the rose, roll a piece of paste into a ball approx. 2cm in diameter, then roll it on one side making a cone shape.
    3. To make the petals, roll pieces of paste into balls approx. 1cm in diameter. Flatten them thinning the top and leaving the base thicker. Attach the petals together with a little water.
    4. Wrap one petal around the cone, it needs to enclose the top.
    5. Press 3 more petals around the centre by gently curling their edges and placing one inside the other.
    6. For a half rose, add  5 more petals.
    7. For a full rose, add a further 7 petals.
    8. Trim off excess paste at the base of the rose and leave to set.
    To attach the petals together and the finished rose to a cake use a small amount of water.

Number of uses

approx. 16 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 15g
Energy1594kJ / 376kcal239kJ / 56kcal
Fat0.9g0.1g
Saturates0.4g<0.1g
Carbohydrate91.2g13.7g
Sugars82.6g12.4g
Fibre1.1g0.2g
Protein0.1g<0.1g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Great for Modelling

4 stars

This is ideal for modelling but I find it is not fine enough for sugar flowers.

