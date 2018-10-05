Tesco Flower Modelling Paste 250G

Cut off the required amount of paste and knead to soften. Roll, shape or model into flowers or figures.

To make a rose:

1. Knead the paste until soft and pliable, mix with gel food colouring if you wish.

2. To make the centre of the rose, roll a piece of paste into a ball approx. 2cm in diameter, then roll it on one side making a cone shape.

3. To make the petals, roll pieces of paste into balls approx. 1cm in diameter. Flatten them thinning the top and leaving the base thicker. Attach the petals together with a little water.

4. Wrap one petal around the cone, it needs to enclose the top.

5. Press 3 more petals around the centre by gently curling their edges and placing one inside the other.

6. For a half rose, add 5 more petals.

7. For a full rose, add a further 7 petals.

8. Trim off excess paste at the base of the rose and leave to set.

To attach the petals together and the finished rose to a cake use a small amount of water.