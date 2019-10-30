Tesco Ready To Roll Icing Green 250G
- Energy259kJ 61kcal3%
- Fat1.0g1%
- Saturates0.5g3%
- Sugars12.5g14%
- Salt<0.010%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1723kJ / 408kcal
Product Description
- Green icing.
- Ready to roll Great for topping your cakes and modelling sweet shapes
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Water, Spirulina Concentrate, Humectant (Glycerine), Safflower Concentrate, Invert Sugar Syrup, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Cellulose), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- May contain almond. May contain peanuts and nuts.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Do not refrigerate.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
Lightly dust your work surface with icing sugar. If cold, knead icing a little until pliable before rolling out or modelling.
Number of uses
approx. 16 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Plastic not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
250g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 15g
|Energy
|1723kJ / 408kcal
|259kJ / 61kcal
|Fat
|6.8g
|1.0g
|Saturates
|3.6g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|86.0g
|12.9g
|Sugars
|83.0g
|12.5g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.1g
|Protein
|0.2g
|<0.1g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
