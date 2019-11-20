Lanacane Anti Chafing Gel 28G

Product Description
- Anti-Chafing Gel
- Lanacane® Anti-Chafing Gel forms a breathable barrier on your skin to help prevent and support recovery of chafing caused by repeated rubbing of skin on skin or skin on clothing
- Unique anti-friction formula dries on contact, clear, non-greasy, providing your skin with long lasting relief.
- Fragrance-free, non-staining and gentle enough to use everyday.
- Soothes & prevents chafing
- Soreness from rubbing skin on skin; skin on clothing
- Unique barrier against friction
- Silky finish dries on contact
- Non-greasy, non-staining, fragrance free
- Pack size: 28G
Information
Ingredients
Cyclopentasiloxane, Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Dimethicone/ Vinyl Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Zea Mays Starch
Produce of
Made in Canada
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: A small amount of Lanacane's Anti-Chafing Gel goes along way.
- Smooth a small dab on irritated area
- Re-apply if needed
- To avoid further chafing, use prior to activity
Warnings
- If pain from chaffing, soreness or rubbing extends longer than 7 days, consult a doctor. For external use only.
Return to
- Reckitt Benckiser,
- Dansom Lane,
- Hull,
- HU8 7DS,
- UK.
- UK: PO Box 4044,
- Slough,
- SL1 0NS,
- 0845 769 7079
- ROI: Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
- 01 661 7318
Net Contents
28g ℮
Safety information
If pain from chaffing, soreness or rubbing extends longer than 7 days, consult a doctor. For external use only.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020