Tesco Chocolate Swirl Bites 8 Pack

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Chocolate Swirl Bites 8 Pack

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Each bite contains
  • Energy375kJ 90kcal
    5%
  • Fat4.7g
    7%
  • Saturates3.0g
    15%
  • Sugars8.5g
    9%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1982kJ / 474kcal

Product Description

  8 Chocolate flavoured sponge bites topped with chocolate flavoured buttercream and coated in milk chocolate.
  Milk chocolate coated Chocolate flavoured sponge and buttercream for a rich treat
  • Milk chocolate coated Chocolate flavoured sponge and buttercream for a rich treat
  • Milk chocolate coated
  • Chocolate flavoured sponge and buttercream for a rich treat
  Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Chocolate Flavoured Buttercream (31%), Milk Chocolate (31%), Wheat Flour, Sugar, Egg, Dextrose, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glucose Syrup, Humectants (Glycerol, Sorbitol), Palm Oil, Flavouring, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Chocolate Flavoured Buttercream contains: Sugar, Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Water, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Humectants (Glycerol, Sorbitol), Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt, Dried Egg White, Flavouring.

Milk Chocolate contains: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Palm Oil, Shea Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

Pack contains 8 servings

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

8 x Swirl Bites

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach bite (19g)
Energy1982kJ / 474kcal375kJ / 90kcal
Fat24.7g4.7g
Saturates16.0g3.0g
Carbohydrate57.4g10.8g
Sugars45.0g8.5g
Fibre2.9g0.6g
Protein4.1g0.8g
Salt0.4g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

These mini whirls are absolutely delicious. Well d

5 stars

These mini whirls are absolutely delicious. Well done Tesco.

