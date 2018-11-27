Tesco Chocolate Swirl Bites 8 Pack

These mini whirls are absolutely delicious. Well d
These mini whirls are absolutely delicious. Well done Tesco.
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Chocolate Flavoured Buttercream (31%), Milk Chocolate (31%), Wheat Flour, Sugar, Egg, Dextrose, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glucose Syrup, Humectants (Glycerol, Sorbitol), Palm Oil, Flavouring, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).
Chocolate Flavoured Buttercream contains: Sugar, Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Water, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Humectants (Glycerol, Sorbitol), Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt, Dried Egg White, Flavouring.
Milk Chocolate contains: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Palm Oil, Shea Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Flavouring.
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each bite (19g)
|Energy
|1982kJ / 474kcal
|375kJ / 90kcal
|Fat
|24.7g
|4.7g
|Saturates
|16.0g
|3.0g
|Carbohydrate
|57.4g
|10.8g
|Sugars
|45.0g
|8.5g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|0.6g
|Protein
|4.1g
|0.8g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
