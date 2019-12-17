By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Mini Topped Christmas Cake 150G

3(6)Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Offer

  • Energy1196kJ 284kcal
    14%
  • Fat6.2g
    9%
  • Saturates3.1g
    16%
  • Sugars41.2g
    46%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1595kJ / 378kcal

Product Description

  • Rich fruit cake with glacé cherries, topped with marzipan and decorative icing.
  • Packed with fruits
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sultanas (27%), Sugar, Marzipan (11%) [Sugar, Almonds, Water, Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Glacé Cherries (8%) [Cherry, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Colour (Anthocyanins), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Raisins (6%), Glucose Syrup, Pasteursied Egg, Butter (Milk), Humectant (Glycerol), Glace Mixed Citrus Peel (2%) [Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Lemon Peel, Sugar, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Palm Oil, Barley Malt Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Stearin, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Emulsifiers (Acacia Gum, Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins, Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Hydroxy methyl Cellulose), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Orange Oil, Colours (Riboflavin, Beetroot Red, Iron Oxide, Titanium Dioxide), Spirulina Concentrate.

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya and peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove fruit stones and stalks, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Base. Not Yet Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Drained weight

-

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a cake (75g)
Energy1595kJ / 378kcal1196kJ / 284kcal
Fat8.3g6.2g
Saturates4.1g3.1g
Carbohydrate71.3g53.5g
Sugars55.0g41.2g
Fibre2.4g1.8g
Protein3.4g2.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

I bought one of these last year just for myself, a

5 stars

I bought one of these last year just for myself, and I'm getting one for this year. The weight is given as 150g, much smaller than a big cake. It's much cheaper than a big cake. I cut it into 3 sections - I try to watch the calories, but it was Christmas! - and it was delicious.

No weight available - poor show

3 stars

I expect the quality to be good - but why no weight information? surely that's not right!

Small!

5 stars

The size was a surprise when you think it will feed a family :-). It should tell you the size Apart from that it is ok

It's really small at 3 inches diameter and only 15

2 stars

It's really small at 3 inches diameter and only 150 g in weight. There is no weight advisory in the description or on the picture Haven't eaten it yet tho

tiny

1 stars

i expected bigger it is only a really small individual cake

tiny (individual) cake not properly described

2 stars

there is nothing on this item to indicate that it is a small individual cake. therefore I purchased the buy two option thinking it was a special offer for a normal sized cake. However it is a very attractive little cake, nicely decorated. But I do feel cheated.

