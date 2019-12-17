Tesco Mini Topped Christmas Cake 150G

I bought one of these last year just for myself, a
I bought one of these last year just for myself, and I'm getting one for this year. The weight is given as 150g, much smaller than a big cake. It's much cheaper than a big cake. I cut it into 3 sections - I try to watch the calories, but it was Christmas! - and it was delicious.
No weight available - poor show
I expect the quality to be good - but why no weight information? surely that's not right!
Small!
The size was a surprise when you think it will feed a family :-). It should tell you the size Apart from that it is ok
It's really small at 3 inches diameter and only 15
It's really small at 3 inches diameter and only 150 g in weight. There is no weight advisory in the description or on the picture Haven't eaten it yet tho
tiny
i expected bigger it is only a really small individual cake
tiny (individual) cake not properly described
there is nothing on this item to indicate that it is a small individual cake. therefore I purchased the buy two option thinking it was a special offer for a normal sized cake. However it is a very attractive little cake, nicely decorated. But I do feel cheated.