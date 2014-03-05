By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Haliborange Mr Happy Strawberry Soft Multi Vitamins 30

Haliborange Mr Happy Strawberry Soft Multi Vitamins 30

£ 5.50
£0.18/each

Offer

Product Description

  • 30 Strawberry flavour Multivitamin softies - Food Supplement.
  • UK's No.1 Kids Vitamins Brand, Trusted by Mums†
  • † Based on 52 W/E Sales Data 27.02.16
  • Haliborange Multivitamin Softies help provide a balanced multivitamin for everyday support. UK Dept. of Health recommends all children from 6 months to 5 years take supplements in the form of Vitamins A, C & D. (Source: nhs.uk)
  • Vitamin A: Helps support normal vision.
  • Vitamin C: Helps support the immune system.
  • Vitamin D: Essential for the normal growth and development of bones in children.
  • Vitamin B12: Contributes to normal red blood cell formation.
  • Delicious strawberry flavour
  • Contains 7 essential vitamins
  • Vitamin B12: Contributes to normal red blood cell formation

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Gelatine (Bovine), Ascorbic Acid, Maltodextrin, Acid: Citric Acid, Gelling Agent: Pectin, DL-Alpha-Tocopheryl Acetate, Colour: Carmines, Niacinamide, Natural Flavouring, Vitamin A Prep (Retinyl Acetate, DL-Alpha Tocopherol), Glazing Agents: Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Rapeseed), Carnauba Wax, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Vitamin D Prep (Cholecalciferol, Medium Chain Triglycerides), Cyanocobalamin

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place, below 25°C.For Best Before End Date and Lot Number See Bottom of Jar.

Preparation and Usage

  • Recommended daily intake: Children over 3 years take 1-2 fruit Softies daily. Do not exceed the recommended intake. Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle.

Warnings

  • KEEP OUT OF REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN.
  • CHECK SEAL IS INTACT BEFORE PURCHASE.
  • REPLACE LID SECURELY

Recycling info

Jar. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Seven Seas Ltd,
  • Bedfont Cross,
  • Stanwell Road,
  • Feltham,
  • TW14 8NX,

Return to

  • Seven Seas Ltd,
  • Bedfont Cross,
  • Stanwell Road,
  • Feltham,
  • TW14 8NX,
  • UK.
  • haliborange.com
  • 0800 0728 777

Lower age limit

3 Years

Upper age limit

7 Years

Net Contents

30 x Softies

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 1 Softie% NRV*
Vitamin A 400 µg RE50
Vitamin D 2.5 µg50
Vitamin E 6 mg α-TE50
Vitamin C 60 mg75
Niacin 8 mg NE50
Vitamin B6 1.4 mg100
Vitamin B12 2.5 µg100
*NRV = Nutrient Reference Value --

Safety information

View more safety information

KEEP OUT OF REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN. CHECK SEAL IS INTACT BEFORE PURCHASE. REPLACE LID SECURELY

