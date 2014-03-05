Haliborange Mr Happy Strawberry Soft Multi Vitamins 30
- 30 Strawberry flavour Multivitamin softies - Food Supplement.
- UK's No.1 Kids Vitamins Brand, Trusted by Mums†
- † Based on 52 W/E Sales Data 27.02.16
- Haliborange Multivitamin Softies help provide a balanced multivitamin for everyday support. UK Dept. of Health recommends all children from 6 months to 5 years take supplements in the form of Vitamins A, C & D. (Source: nhs.uk)
- Vitamin A: Helps support normal vision.
- Vitamin C: Helps support the immune system.
- Vitamin D: Essential for the normal growth and development of bones in children.
- Vitamin B12: Contributes to normal red blood cell formation.
- Delicious strawberry flavour
- Contains 7 essential vitamins
Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Gelatine (Bovine), Ascorbic Acid, Maltodextrin, Acid: Citric Acid, Gelling Agent: Pectin, DL-Alpha-Tocopheryl Acetate, Colour: Carmines, Niacinamide, Natural Flavouring, Vitamin A Prep (Retinyl Acetate, DL-Alpha Tocopherol), Glazing Agents: Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Rapeseed), Carnauba Wax, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Vitamin D Prep (Cholecalciferol, Medium Chain Triglycerides), Cyanocobalamin
Store in a cool, dry place, below 25°C.For Best Before End Date and Lot Number See Bottom of Jar.
- Recommended daily intake: Children over 3 years take 1-2 fruit Softies daily. Do not exceed the recommended intake. Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- KEEP OUT OF REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN.
- CHECK SEAL IS INTACT BEFORE PURCHASE.
- REPLACE LID SECURELY
Jar. Recyclable
- Made for:
- Seven Seas Ltd,
- Bedfont Cross,
- Stanwell Road,
- Feltham,
- TW14 8NX,
- haliborange.com
- 0800 0728 777
3 Years
7 Years
30 x Softies
|Typical Values
|Per 1 Softie
|% NRV*
|Vitamin A
|400 µg RE
|50
|Vitamin D
|2.5 µg
|50
|Vitamin E
|6 mg α-TE
|50
|Vitamin C
|60 mg
|75
|Niacin
|8 mg NE
|50
|Vitamin B6
|1.4 mg
|100
|Vitamin B12
|2.5 µg
|100
|*NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
KEEP OUT OF REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN. CHECK SEAL IS INTACT BEFORE PURCHASE. REPLACE LID SECURELY
