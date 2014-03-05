Haliborange Mr Clever Softie Omega 3 30S

My two boys use these
Great and tasty my boys say. They come in a very attractive packaging with Mr Men on and all kiddies know these character. Very easy to take as they are a chewy gummy in a orange taste. My boys used to get lots of cold they do still get the odd one but not as many as before.
Easy way to give the kids their vitamins
My daughter loves these and the different shapes they come in. She often has one after dinner and sees it as a little treat. Perhaps more shapes could be added other than strawberries and circles as they are quite generic at present.
Kids love them
I have to hide these in the cupboard or my kids try to eat them all. They taste like sweets
the kids like them
it was hard work finding vitamins for the kids but they don't complain about these, I've tried them myself and would definitely recommend
OK
Flavour isn't as great as makes out but the kid likes them enough to chew the lot and the health benefits of them definitely out way the lack of taste
Happy little Mr Men = Happy little children
My daughter will not usually take vitamins but she takes those orange softies without any problems
Great taste
Great taste, easy to chew and my kids love it. It's a nice way for them to enjoy taking their vitamins.
Sons vitamins
My son loves these and wants to eat more than one a day not sure if that is a good thing because all it does is causes him to keep begging me for more lol
Could be worse.
They look cute but the smell is horrible and it tastes like fish.
great
my son simply luv it and I give him daily one .. kids just luv the flavour and shape of the gummies.