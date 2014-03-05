By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Haliborange Mr Clever Softie Omega 3 30S

Haliborange Mr Clever Softie Omega 3 30S
£ 5.50
£0.18/each

Offer

Product Description

  • 30 Orange Multivitamin with Omega-3 Softies - Food Supplement
  • UK's No. 1 Kids Vitamins Brand, trusted by Mums†
  • † Based on 52 w/e sales data 27.02.16
  • Haliborange Omega-3 Softies are not only tasty but are a balanced multivitamin with Omega-3. UK Dept. of Health recommends all children from 6 months to 5 years take supplements in the form of Vitamins A, C & D. (Source: nhs.uk)
  • Flaxseed Oil: A source of essential Omega-3 (ALA) fatty acids.
  • Vitamin A: Helps support normal vision.
  • Vitamin C: Helps support the immune system.
  • Vitamin B5: Contributes to normal mental performance.
  • Delicious orange flavour
  • Contains 8 essential vitamins
Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Gelatine (Bovine), Flaxseed Oil, Ascorbic Acid, Gelling Agent: Pectin, D-Calcium Pantothenate, Maltodextrin, Acid: Citric Acid, DL-Alpha-Tocopheryl Acetate, Niacinamide, Natural Orange Flavouring, Vitamin A Prep (Retinyl Acetate, DL-Alpha Tocopherol), Glazing Agents: Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Rapeseed), Carnauba Wax, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Colour: Carmines, Vitamin D Prep (Cholecalciferol, Medium Chain Triglycerides), Cyanocobalamin

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place, below 25°C.For Best Before End Date and Lot Number See Bottom of Jar.

Preparation and Usage

  • Recommended daily intake: Children over 3 years take 1-2 fruit Softies daily. Do not exceed the recommended intake. Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle.

Warnings

  • KEEP OUT OF REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN.
  • CHECK SEAL IS INTACT BEFORE PURCHASE.
  • REPLACE LID SECURELY.

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Seven Seas Ltd,
  • Bedfont Cross,
  • Stanwell Road,
  • Feltham,
  • TW14 8NX,

Return to

Lower age limit

3 Years

Upper age limit

7 Years

Net Contents

30 x Softies

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 1 Softie% NRV*
Flaxseed Oil220 mg
Providing Omega-3 ALA Nutrients100 mg
Vitamin A 400 µg RE50
Vitamin D 2.5 µg50
Vitamin E 6 mg a-TE50
Vitamin C 60 mg75
Niacin 8 mg NE50
Vitamin B6 1.4 mg100
Vitamin B12 2.5 µg100
Pantothenic Acid (Vitamin B5)6 mg100
*NRV = Nutrient Reference Value--

Safety information

My two boys use these

5 stars

Great and tasty my boys say. They come in a very attractive packaging with Mr Men on and all kiddies know these character. Very easy to take as they are a chewy gummy in a orange taste. My boys used to get lots of cold they do still get the odd one but not as many as before.

Easy way to give the kids their vitamins

5 stars

My daughter loves these and the different shapes they come in. She often has one after dinner and sees it as a little treat. Perhaps more shapes could be added other than strawberries and circles as they are quite generic at present.

Kids love them

5 stars

I have to hide these in the cupboard or my kids try to eat them all. They taste like sweets

the kids like them

5 stars

it was hard work finding vitamins for the kids but they don't complain about these, I've tried them myself and would definitely recommend

OK

3 stars

Flavour isn't as great as makes out but the kid likes them enough to chew the lot and the health benefits of them definitely out way the lack of taste

Happy little Mr Men = Happy little children

5 stars

My daughter will not usually take vitamins but she takes those orange softies without any problems

Great taste

5 stars

Great taste, easy to chew and my kids love it. It's a nice way for them to enjoy taking their vitamins.

Sons vitamins

5 stars

My son loves these and wants to eat more than one a day not sure if that is a good thing because all it does is causes him to keep begging me for more lol

Could be worse.

3 stars

They look cute but the smell is horrible and it tastes like fish.

great

5 stars

my son simply luv it and I give him daily one .. kids just luv the flavour and shape of the gummies.

