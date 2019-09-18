By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Green Food Colouring 60Ml

1.5(5)
Tesco Green Food Colouring 60Ml
£ 1.30
£0.22/10ml

Product Description

  • Green food colouring.
  • Great For Icing
  • Great For Icing
  • Pack size: 60ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Humectant (Glycerol), Water, Emulsifier (Polysorbate 80), Carrier (Propylene Glycol), Spirulina Concentrate, Colour (Curcumin), Preservative (Citric Acid).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Once opened keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use. Product is heat sensitive and will discolour if baked. Add 1tsp to 500g icing for a pale green colour

Number of uses

- Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

60ml e

Shockingly Terrible

1 stars

I agree with everybody else's reviews. I bought this to make my daughter a rainbow birthday cake. I used half a bottle and it came out yellow!!! Thanks Tesco! I've just done a blue layer and used the whole bottle and that looks like it's going to come and put grey... This product does not do what it says it does. Really don't waste your money

YELLOW - not green!

1 stars

Doesn't do the one thing it's supposed to do - colour food GREEN. It comes out yellow!

Do not add to meringue mix it will ruin it. Have u

3 stars

Do not add to meringue mix it will ruin it. Have used in cakes & icing and its fine

Green colour turned my icing very bitter.....

1 stars

This is the third food colour I bought from tesco after red n blue.... Overall, none of these colours are of good quality n you have to use quite a lot to get the colour u want.....still they won't give u darker shade, they r all v light.... The worst part that forced me to write this review is that green colour turned my icing very bitter n spoiled my cake that I was especially preparing for a party...... I had to use plenty of colour still didn't get the desired dark green shade but turned my icing very bitter n unable to eat.....

Really poor quality Half a bottle used and still

1 stars

Really poor quality Half a bottle used and still looked yellow not green Don’t bother with it

Offer

Offer

Offer

