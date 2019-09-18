Tesco Green Food Colouring 60Ml

Shockingly Terrible
I agree with everybody else's reviews. I bought this to make my daughter a rainbow birthday cake. I used half a bottle and it came out yellow!!! Thanks Tesco! I've just done a blue layer and used the whole bottle and that looks like it's going to come and put grey... This product does not do what it says it does. Really don't waste your money
YELLOW - not green!
Doesn't do the one thing it's supposed to do - colour food GREEN. It comes out yellow!
Do not add to meringue mix it will ruin it. Have used in cakes & icing and its fine
Green colour turned my icing very bitter.....
This is the third food colour I bought from tesco after red n blue.... Overall, none of these colours are of good quality n you have to use quite a lot to get the colour u want.....still they won't give u darker shade, they r all v light.... The worst part that forced me to write this review is that green colour turned my icing very bitter n spoiled my cake that I was especially preparing for a party...... I had to use plenty of colour still didn't get the desired dark green shade but turned my icing very bitter n unable to eat.....
Really poor quality Half a bottle used and still looked yellow not green Don’t bother with it