Silent Night Ultrabounce 10.5 Tog Duvet King

Add some bounce into your bedding and experience unbeatable comfort. Soft, comfortable and ultra-bouncy the Silentnight Ultrabounce Duvet is filled with spiral shaped fibres that return to shape to keep your duvet feeling lofty, full and cosy, encased in soft-touch covers for extra comfort. This product is made right here in the UK and comes with a 5 year manufacturer’s guarantee. The Duvet is hypoallergenic which means it is kind to skin and does not include any contents likely to cause allergies. Fully machine washable so you can keep them feeling just like new for longer.

Silentnight are the UK’s most trusted bed brand with over 75 years’ experience in creating products that offer solutions for every sleeper.

ULTRA-BOUNCY COMFORT: Filled with bouncy fibres that spring back to shape for ultimate comfort and support whilst you sleep. 10.5 TOG: This tog duvet will keep you warm and comfortable in all seasons. HYPOALLERGENIC: Kind to skin and does not include any contents likely to cause allergies. MACHINE WASHABLE: Machine washable so you can keep enjoying cool, fresh comfort. MADE IN THE UK: Proudly made with care in the UK. QUALITY GUARANTEE: 5 year manufacturer’s guarantee.

