Slumberdown Big Hugs Pillows Pair

Product Description
- Medium support
- Polycotton cover & hollowfibre filling
- Machine washable
- Slumberdown Big Hugs Pillows are extremely comfortable, so you can be sure to get a cosy night's sleep.
- These lovely and snuggly hollowfibre filling is soft and comfortable. It gently supports your head and neck so you can move freely through the night. It's non allergenic which means there's nothing in it that can cause allergies.
- Size: 74 x 48cm. Choosing the right pillow; a good pillow is essential to getting good night's sleep.
- Firmness: Soft
- Filling Material: 100% Hollowfibre Filling
- H15cm x W74cm x D48cm
- The luxury microfibre cover is wonderfully soft to the touch
- These medium support pillows are ideal if you sleep on your back
Information
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Instructions:
- They're machine washable at 40° and you can put them in the tumble dryer.
Net Contents
2 x Pillows
Using Product Information
