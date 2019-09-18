Tesco Yellow Food Colouring 60Ml
Product Description
- Yellow food colouring.
- Great For Icing
- Pack size: 60ml
INGREDIENTS: Carrier (Propylene Glycol), Emulsifier (Polysorbate 80), Colour (Curcumin).
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Once opened keep refrigerated.
Produced in the U.K.
Shake well before use. Product is heat sensitive and will discolour if baked. Add 1/4tsp to 500g icing for a pale yellow colour.
Bottle. Plastic widely recycled
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
60ml e
