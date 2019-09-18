Tesco Red Food Colour 60Ml

Not red, turns icing pink
This food colouring was awful. I was using it to colour ready roll white icing and it turned it pink. I wanted a bold red. I continued to add more and more but the icing got stickier and the colour remained pink. If you want a red food colouring this won't work.
Does not work
This sadly did not work for my cake recipe, it did not turn the mixture red at all.
Rubish
Very disappointing - egg white mix became dirty with no redness at all! Wish I could add a picture.. waste of money :-/
Not red
This is rubbish. It’s a sludgy brown. It says on the label ‘it’s heat sensitive and will discolour’. Not good for my red velvet cake.