Tesco Red Food Colour 60Ml

Product Description

  • Red food colouring.
  • Great For Icing
  • Pack size: 60ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Colours (Anthocyanins, Paprika Extract), Preservatives (Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate), Emulsifier (Polysorbate 80), Antioxidants (Ascorbyl Palmitate, Alpha-Tocopherol).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Once opened keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use. Product is heat sensitive and will discolour if baked. Add 2tsp to 500g icing for a pale red colour.

Number of uses

- Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

60ml e

4 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Not red, turns icing pink

1 stars

This food colouring was awful. I was using it to colour ready roll white icing and it turned it pink. I wanted a bold red. I continued to add more and more but the icing got stickier and the colour remained pink. If you want a red food colouring this won't work.

Does not work

1 stars

This sadly did not work for my cake recipe, it did not turn the mixture red at all.

Rubish

1 stars

Very disappointing - egg white mix became dirty with no redness at all! Wish I could add a picture.. waste of money :-/

Not red

1 stars

This is rubbish. It’s a sludgy brown. It says on the label ‘it’s heat sensitive and will discolour’. Not good for my red velvet cake.

