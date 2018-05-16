Tesco Lime Toilet Cleaner 750Ml

Product Description
- *
- Tesco Active Toilet Gel Lime 750ml
- Kills 99.9% of bacteria Makes toilets sparkle With odour control technology
- Tesco Active Toilet Gel Lime Kills 99.9% of bacteria With odour control technology Developed with fragrance experts to leave a lasting lime scent
- Pack size: 750ML
Information
Ingredients
Ingredients: <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants. Also contains: Disinfectant: Benzalkonium Chloride 0.5g per 100g, Perfume, Linalool. Complies with BS EN 1276.
Storage
Keep bottle upright and store out of reach of children in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- To remove cap: Place bottle on a firm flat surface. Squeeze grips on cap and turn anti-clockwise. Direct the fluid around the toilet bowl. Leave for 2 hours or overnight. To replace cap: Place bottle on a firm flat surface. Replace cap and turn clockwise until a click is heard. Check the cap is closed. Safe for use with septic tanks.
- Do not allow to come into contact with anything other than the toilet bowl.
Warnings
- Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects.,
- If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.,
- Keep out of reach of children.,
- Read label before use.,
- Avoid release to the environment.,
- Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local requirements on waste disposal.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
750ml
Safety information
Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects., If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand., Keep out of reach of children., Read label before use., Avoid release to the environment., Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local requirements on waste disposal.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020