Uncle Ben's Medium Curry Sauce 440G

Uncle Ben's Medium Curry Sauce 440G
£ 1.90
£0.43/100g

Offer

Per portion (110g)
  • Energy388kJ 94kcal
    5%
  • Fat4.8g
    7%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars5.8g
    6%
  • Salt0.83g
    14%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 353kJ 85kcal

Product Description

  • Curry sauce with peppers & coconut.
  • Serves 4
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 440g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Tomatoes, Onions (13%), Red Peppers (6.0%), Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Coconut (2.8%), Sunflower Oil, Roasted Onion Paste (1.4%), Spices, Salt, Acid (Lactic Acid), Curry Powder (0.8%) (contains Celery, Mustard), Ginger, Garlic

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery, Mustard

Storage

Once opened, refrigerate for up to 3 days.Best before: see lid.

Produce of

Made in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Brown 400g of diced chicken breast in a little oil for 3-4 minutes. Add thinly sliced peppers, spring onions and the sauce, stir and cook for a further 4-5 minutes. Serve with 500g cooked Uncle Ben's® rice or swap to Uncle Ben's® Brown Basmati.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • UK:
  • Freepost,
  • Mars Food UK Ltd.
  • IRL:
  • Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
  • PO Box 3856,

Return to

  • UK:
  • Freepost,
  • Mars Food UK Ltd.,
  • Consumer Care.
  • 0800 952 1234
  • www.unclebens.co.uk
  • IRL:
  • Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315
  • www.unclebens.ie

Net Contents

440g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion (110g) (%*)
Energy 353kJ 85kcal388kJ (5%)
-94kcal (5%)
Fat 4.4g4.8g (7%)
of which saturates 1.9g2.1g (11%)
Carbohydrate 9.5g10.5g (4%)
of which sugars 5.3g5.8g (6%)
Fibre 1.4g1.5g
Protein 0.8g0.9g (2%)
Salt 0.75g0.83g (14%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

Great family favourite

4 stars

Great thickness, great for the family as it is mild with a little kick. I add chicken, peas, onions and mushrooms in as an extra way to get veg in them!

