Cif Power & Shine Bathroom Spray 700Ml

  • You’ve just finished cleaning the bathroom, then life happens and those annoying water splash marks and limescale deposits quickly return. Try Cif Power & Shine Bathroom Cleaner Spray to keep your bathroom sparkling for longer, thanks to its water and dirt repellent technology. The powerful deep cleaning molecules of Cif Power & Shine quickly lift away 100% of soap scum and limescale, without leaving streaks, whilst leaving surfaces water and dirt repellent. This ensures water, limescale and soap scum doesn’t stick to your tiles and bathroom surfaces, leaving nothing but brilliantly clean shiny surfaces.
  • This bathroom cleaning spray is so versatile that you can use it as a shower cleaner, grout cleaner, tile cleaner, bath cleaner and sink cleaner. Enjoy streak free shine on ceramic, chrome, enamel, plastic and stainless-steel surfaces, first time, every time. And now with a 100% biodegradable fragrance, so there will be no harsh smells left behind.
  • For a sparkling home, try also Cif Power & Shine Kitchen Cleaner Spray to cut through tough grease with its orange and tangerine oils, and Cif Power & Shine Anti-Bacterial Spray, to kill 99.9% of bacteria, germs and flu viruses for a hygienic home.
  • At Cif, we believe in revealing and protecting beauty for everyone to enjoy, every day. That’s why for over 50 years, Cif has developed a range of cleaning products that remove ugly dirt, without damage, providing you with beautiful results.
  • Our cleaning products are made with water and dirt repellent technology, which are tough on dirt and limescale
  • Our Cif Power & Shine Bathroom Cleaner Spray has a new improved formula and a 100% biodegradable fragrance, so no harsh smells
  • Cif Power & Shine Bathroom Cleaner Spray makes your surfaces shine for longer, and leaves no residues, so your surfaces will be safe for food preparation after cleaning
  • Cif Power & Shine Bathroom Cleaner Spray is tough on grease and limescale removal leaving your surfaces spick and span
  • Cif Power & Shine Bathroom Cleaner Spray leaves you with a streak-free shine, whether in the bathroom or kitchen
  • Cif Power & Shine Bathroom Cleaner Spray is ideal as a toilet cleaner
  • Pack size: 700ML

Information

Ingredients

<5% Non-ionic Surfactant, Perfume, Polycarboxylates, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • For beautiful cleaning results every time, spray onto the surface, leave for a few seconds and wipe with a cloth. For tough dirt leave for a few minutes before wiping clean.

Warnings

  • Contains Methylchloroisothiazolinone:Methylisothiazolinone (3:1). May produce an allergic reaction.

Name and address

  • Unilever UK Ltd,
  • Springfied Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR.
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Net Contents

700 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Contains Methylchloroisothiazolinone:Methylisothiazolinone (3:1). May produce an allergic reaction.

Nothing special

4 stars

CIF is a well established brand so I thought I would try their bathroom spray cleaner. The product is easy to use and the product comes out part liquid part foam. You get the feeling it does a good job cleaning. It also does well on minimal limescale issues without a long wait time like some other products. On the bottle it mentions it has water and dirt repellent technology... I'm not entirely sure what that is supposed to be and I can't say I've noticed anything different from my other cleaners. What is great about the product is that the bottle is meant to be used over and over reducing waste. The spray nozzle comes out easily to be refilled using water and CIF Ecorefill. Overall I'm happy with the product but I don't feel it is anything special and I wouldn't go out of my way to get my hands on it. I am quite eager to see how the Refill product works though. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nothing special

4 stars

CIF is a reliable brand and I have used it in the past so thought I would try the bathroom spray. It does a great job cleaning things and you feel like it does a good job but it's nothing special. It does a pretty good job dealing with minimal limescale issues without having to wait a huge amount of time like some other limescale cleaners. Overall I'm pretty happy with the product but I wouldn't go out of my way to get my hands on it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fresh smell and cleaned well

5 stars

This spray worked really well. It had a lovely citrus smell, was the right thickness and cleaned my bathroom really well. It left it smelling lovely and fresh and very sparkly. I will definitely purchase this in future and recommend to others [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for grime

4 stars

We live in an area with very hard water, so we have a lot of grime and scale building up in our shower and kitchen. I tend to use distilled vinegar in the kitchen, but the smell of fish shop isn't nice in the bathroom! That's where I like using Ciff! It's almost as powerful and smells so much nicer than vinegar! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great smelling leaves the bathroom sparkling

5 stars

I been using this for around a month and I love it! I use it on the whole bathroom it removes grime at makes taps shiny. I mega positive to me is that its refillable so helps cut you plastic waste as well as keeping the bathroom sparkling! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells nice

4 stars

This is one of the best bathroom spray I have ever use. This product smells lovely, sprayed this in the bathroom and left for about 10 mins, when I started to clean it removed the dirt easily and left no smear. The bathroom is left looking clean and shiny and smells fresh. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent on tiles and basins!

4 stars

I’ve always been a huge fan of Cif products and have used many from their range over the years, so was looking forward to seeing how powerful and how shiny it could make my bathroom! it smells quite clinical which I’m always a fan of in cleaning sprays and the consistency means it doesn’t run everywhere when applying - which is great if you want to leave it for a few moments before wiping away on hard to clean places. The shine does rival that of some more heavy duty products, but light enough to use on a daily basis. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Poet Shine and great fragrance

5 stars

What a great product CIF Power and shine is. I got a bottle to try with no great expectations but boy was I pleased with the results. Having sons that don't clean the shower regularly leaves me frustrated trying to clean the black stains and sosp scum from the shower. Spray on leave a minute and wow sparkling shower and glass. The black mold took a bit more elbow work but did a fantastic job. Added bonus is it smells fantastic too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really works

5 stars

The results from Cif Power and Shine bathroom spray are amazing. It removes soap scum and limescale so easily. You just need to spray it on leave it a few minutes then wipe it off, leaving a clean, streak free sparkling surface. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect for my bathroom

5 stars

Excellent spray for my bathroom, takes grime off effortlessly. I use this nearly every day to clean all around the bathroom, makes the units look fresh, clean and sparkly. I love the new refill feature, I will be purchasing the refill once this runs out. I would definitely recommendthis to others. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

