Cif Power & Shine Bathroom Spray 700Ml

Nothing special 4 stars Review from unilever.com 23rd January 2020 CIF is a well established brand so I thought I would try their bathroom spray cleaner. The product is easy to use and the product comes out part liquid part foam. You get the feeling it does a good job cleaning. It also does well on minimal limescale issues without a long wait time like some other products. On the bottle it mentions it has water and dirt repellent technology... I'm not entirely sure what that is supposed to be and I can't say I've noticed anything different from my other cleaners. What is great about the product is that the bottle is meant to be used over and over reducing waste. The spray nozzle comes out easily to be refilled using water and CIF Ecorefill. Overall I'm happy with the product but I don't feel it is anything special and I wouldn't go out of my way to get my hands on it. I am quite eager to see how the Refill product works though. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fresh smell and cleaned well 5 stars Review from unilever.com 22nd January 2020 This spray worked really well. It had a lovely citrus smell, was the right thickness and cleaned my bathroom really well. It left it smelling lovely and fresh and very sparkly. I will definitely purchase this in future and recommend to others [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for grime 4 stars Review from unilever.com 22nd January 2020 We live in an area with very hard water, so we have a lot of grime and scale building up in our shower and kitchen. I tend to use distilled vinegar in the kitchen, but the smell of fish shop isn't nice in the bathroom! That's where I like using Ciff! It's almost as powerful and smells so much nicer than vinegar! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great smelling leaves the bathroom sparkling 5 stars Review from unilever.com 21st January 2020 I been using this for around a month and I love it! I use it on the whole bathroom it removes grime at makes taps shiny. I mega positive to me is that its refillable so helps cut you plastic waste as well as keeping the bathroom sparkling! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells nice 4 stars Review from unilever.com 20th January 2020 This is one of the best bathroom spray I have ever use. This product smells lovely, sprayed this in the bathroom and left for about 10 mins, when I started to clean it removed the dirt easily and left no smear. The bathroom is left looking clean and shiny and smells fresh. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent on tiles and basins! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 20th January 2020 I’ve always been a huge fan of Cif products and have used many from their range over the years, so was looking forward to seeing how powerful and how shiny it could make my bathroom! it smells quite clinical which I’m always a fan of in cleaning sprays and the consistency means it doesn’t run everywhere when applying - which is great if you want to leave it for a few moments before wiping away on hard to clean places. The shine does rival that of some more heavy duty products, but light enough to use on a daily basis. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Poet Shine and great fragrance 5 stars Review from unilever.com 15th January 2020 What a great product CIF Power and shine is. I got a bottle to try with no great expectations but boy was I pleased with the results. Having sons that don't clean the shower regularly leaves me frustrated trying to clean the black stains and sosp scum from the shower. Spray on leave a minute and wow sparkling shower and glass. The black mold took a bit more elbow work but did a fantastic job. Added bonus is it smells fantastic too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really works 5 stars Review from unilever.com 15th January 2020 The results from Cif Power and Shine bathroom spray are amazing. It removes soap scum and limescale so easily. You just need to spray it on leave it a few minutes then wipe it off, leaving a clean, streak free sparkling surface. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]