Uncle Bens Chilli Con Carne Sauce Medium 450G

£ 1.85
£0.41/100g

Offer

Per portion (112.5g)
  • Energy245kJ 57kcal
    3%
  • Fat<0.5g
    <1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars5.9g
    7%
  • Salt0.80g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 218kJ 51kcal

Product Description

  • Medium spiced chilli sauce with beans.
  • UNCLE BEN'S® Chilli con Carne sauce: full of the right ingredients and without any artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes (67%), Onion, Pepper (6.5%), Adzuki Beans (6.0%), Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Spices (contains Chilli Powder), Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Parsley, Coriander, Onion Powder, Cocoa Powder, Herbs, Colour (Paprika Extract), Garlic Powder

Storage

After opening, refrigerate for up to 3 days.Best before: see lid.

Produce of

Made in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Brown 300g of lean minced beef, or try turkey for a leaner alternative in a little oil for 3-4 minutes. Add the contents of the jar and some chopped peppers, stir and cook for a further 4-5 minutes. Serve with UNCLE BEN'S® rice or swap to UNCLE BEN'S® Wholegrain rice.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost,
  • Mars Food UK.
  • IE: Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Freepost,
  • Mars Food UK.
  • 0800 952 1234
  • www.unclebens.co.uk
  • IE: Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315
  • www.unclebens.ie

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion (112.5g) (%*)
Energy218kJ 51kcal245kJ (3%) 57kcal (3%)
Fat<0.5g&lt;0.5g (< 1%)
of which saturates0.1g0.1g (< 1%)
Carbohydrate9.5g11g (4%)
of which sugars5.2g5.9g (7%)
Fibre1.6g1.8g
Protein1.6g1.8g (4%)
Salt0.71g0.80g (13%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

