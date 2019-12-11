Uncle Bens Lemon Chicken Sauce 450G
Offer
- Energy333kJ 79kcal4%
- Fat0.3g<1%
- Saturates0.1g<1%
- Sugars13.1g15%
- Salt0.83g14%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 296kJ 70kcal
Product Description
- Lemon sauce with sesame seeds & ginger.
- Serves 4
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 450g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Onion (2.9%), Lemon Juice (2.3%), Ginger (2.2%), Red Pepper (1.5%), Salt, Lemon Grass (0.5%), Natural Flavouring (contains Celery), Spice, Sesame Seeds (0.2%), Colour (Paprika Extract)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Celery, Sesame
Storage
After opening, refrigerate for up to 3 days.Best before: see lid.
Produce of
Made in EU
Preparation and Usage
- Brown 400g of diced chicken breast in a little oil for 3-4 minutes. Add pak choi and baby corn with the contents of the jar, stir and cook for a further 4-5 minutes. Serve with 500g cooked Uncle Ben's® rice. For healthier twist try with Uncle Ben's® Wholegrain rice and a vegetable of your choice.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Freepost,
- Mars Food UK Ltd.
Return to
- Freepost,
- Mars Food UK Ltd,
- 0800 952 1234
- www.unclebens.co.uk
Net Contents
450g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion (112.5g) (%*)
|Energy
|296kJ 70kcal
|333kJ (4%)
|-
|79kcal (4%)
|Fat
|0.3g
|0.3g (<1%)
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|0.1g (<1%)
|Carbohydrate
|16.2g
|18.2g (7%)
|of which sugars
|11.6g
|13.1g (15%)
|Fibre
|0.3g
|0.3g
|Protein
|0.3g
|0.3g (<1%)
|Salt
|0.74g
|0.83g (14%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019