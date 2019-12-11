Uncle Bens Sweet & Sour Extra Pine Sauce 450G
- Energy350kJ 82kcal4%
- Fat0.2g<1%
- Saturates0.0g0%
- Sugars15.5g17%
- Salt0.47g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 311kJ 73kcal
Product Description
- Sweet & Sour sauce with Extra Pineapple.
- Serves 4
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 450g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Pineapple (15%), Tomatoes (13%), Sugar, Carrot (6.6%), Vinegar, Onion, Modified Maize Starch, Green Pepper, Red Pepper (2.6%), Celery, Bamboo Shoots, Tamarind Juice, Salt, Colour (Paprika Extract), Spices
Allergy Information
- Contains: Celery
Storage
After opening, refrigerate for up to 3 days.Best before: see lid.
Produce of
Made in EU
Preparation and Usage
- Brown 400g of diced chicken breast in a little oil for 3-4 minutes, add sliced peppers and spring onions. Add the contents of the jar, stir and cook for a further 4-5 minutes. Serve with 500g cooked Uncle Ben's® rice or swap to Uncle Ben's® Wholegrain rice.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- UK: Freepost,
- Mars Food UK Ltd.
- IRL: Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- UK: Freepost,
- Mars Food UK Ltd.,
- Consumer Care
- 0800 952 1234
- www.unclebens.co.uk
- IRL: Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
- www.unclebens.ie
Net Contents
450g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion (112.5g) (%*)
|Energy
|311kJ 73kcal
|350kJ (4%)
|-
|82kcal (4%)
|Fat
|0.2g
|0.2g (<1%)
|of which saturates
|0.0g
|0.0g (0%)
|Carbohydrate
|16.9g
|19.0g (7%)
|of which sugars
|13.8g
|15.5g (17%)
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.9g
|Protein
|0.3g
|0.3g (<1%)
|Salt
|0.42g
|0.47g (8%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
