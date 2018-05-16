Tilda Steamed Brown Basmati & Quinoa 250G

- Energy698 kJ 165 kcal8%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 559kJ/133kcal
Product Description
- Wholegrain Basmati & Quinoa Rice
- Visit tilda.com for more delicious recipe inspiration.
- Wonderfully tasty and nutritious with a satisfying crunch, quinoa pairs perfectly with our nutty Wholegrain Basmati rice.
- Packed in a protective atmosphere for extra freshness.
- Tasty wholegrains
- Ready in 2 minutes
- Source of fibre
- Gluten free
- Free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Ingredients
Natural Wholegrain Basmati Rice - Steamed (90%), Natural Yellow and Red Quinoa - Steamed (7%), Sunflower Oil, Vegetable Stock Powder (Rice Flour, Salt, Onions, Parsnips, Carrots, Olive Oil, Turmeric, Parsley), Acacia Fibre, Salt
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Take care when handling the heated pouch.
Microwave ovens may vary. Adjust cooking time accordingly.
Best served hot but can be consumed cold.
Stir Fry
Instructions: Stir fry for 3 mins, serve & enjoy.
Produce of
Made in the UK from imported and local ingredients
Number of uses
2 servings per pack: Serving size 125g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Do not consume if pack is damaged or pierced.
Name and address
Return to
- Contact us via feedback@tilda.com
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 125g Serving
|Energy
|559kJ/133kcal
|698kJ/165kcal
|Fat
|2.1g
|2.6g
|of which saturates
|0.8g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|24.0g
|30.0g
|of which sugars
|0.3g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|3.0g
|3.8g
|Protein
|2.9g
|3.6g
|Salt
|0.28g
|0.35g
Safety information
Do not consume if pack is damaged or pierced.
