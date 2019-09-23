Tesco 2 Chicken Breast With Cheese, Leeks & Bacon 390G

Makes a very tasty Meal
Very tasty but chicken breasts were quite small.Would have liked a bit more grated cheese on it. Disappointed to see chicken was from EU and not from UK.
I agree with one of the other reviewers, the chick
I agree with one of the other reviewers, the chicken has shrunk in size but it is not consistent. Sometimes you get two decent pieces other times you need both pieces for one person. Also the cheese and bacon is hit and miss on whether you get plenty or not. I add extra cheese and serve it with roasted new potatoes, peppers and onions, salad and coleslaw. It is very tasty but Tesco pick up the pace and get portion control sorted please.
A good buy
We have these every week. We add extra cheese and Leeks and eat them with broccoli and a jacket potato, really tasty and good value.
this went in the bin it was awful.
unappetizing
not good at all, dry and not something I will try again
Scrumptious
Really tender and delicious flovour.
Great Taste
Easy cooking and very good value
Chicken has shrunk in size
Tasty meal but the chicken was about half the size it used to be. Would rather pay more to get the previous size of chicken breasts.