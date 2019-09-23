By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 2 Chicken Breast With Cheese, Leeks & Bacon 390G

3.5(8)Write a review
Tesco 2 Chicken Breast With Cheese, Leeks & Bacon 390G
£ 3.75
£9.62/kg

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1016kJ 242kcal
    12%
  • Fat8.1g
    12%
  • Saturates3.5g
    18%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 673kJ / 160kcal

Product Description

  • Skinless chicken breast fillets with a blended cheese sauce with medium Cheddar cheese, topped with leek, smoked bacon lardons and grated mild Cheddar cheese.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Made with oak smoked lardons, paired with a rich, creamy cheese sauce
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Hand prepared
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • Pack size: 390g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Chicken Breast Fillet (66%), Cheddar Cheese Sauce (20%), Leek (4.5%), Smoked Bacon Lardons (4%), Mild Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Potato Starch.

Cheddar Cheese Sauce contains: Skimmed Milk, Double Cream (Milk), Medium Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Cheese (Milk), Salt.

Smoked Bacon Lardons contains: Pork, Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'Use by' date shown.Defrost throroughly for a minimum of 16 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines opposite. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove sleeve and film lid.
Remove the sauce sachet and keep to one side. After handling the sachet, wash hands thoroughly.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 35 mins
Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25 minutes. Add sauce from sachet and cook for a further 10 minutes.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the EU and pork from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 16 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines opposite. Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: The bacon in this product may cause the chicken to appear pink after cooking.This is a natural occurence and completely harmless.Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable Tray. Recyclable

Name and address

Net Contents

390g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (151g**)
Energy673kJ / 160kcal1016kJ / 242kcal
Fat5.3g8.1g
Saturates2.3g3.5g
Carbohydrate0.4g0.6g
Sugars0.4g0.6g
Fibre0.5g0.8g
Protein27.3g41.3g
Salt0.6g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 390g typically weighs 302g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

8 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Makes a very tasty Meal

4 stars

Very tasty but chicken breasts were quite small.Would have liked a bit more grated cheese on it. Disappointed to see chicken was from EU and not from UK.

I agree with one of the other reviewers, the chick

4 stars

I agree with one of the other reviewers, the chicken has shrunk in size but it is not consistent. Sometimes you get two decent pieces other times you need both pieces for one person. Also the cheese and bacon is hit and miss on whether you get plenty or not. I add extra cheese and serve it with roasted new potatoes, peppers and onions, salad and coleslaw. It is very tasty but Tesco pick up the pace and get portion control sorted please.

A good buy

5 stars

We have these every week. We add extra cheese and Leeks and eat them with broccoli and a jacket potato, really tasty and good value.

this went in the bin it was awful.

1 stars

this went in the bin it was awful.

unappetizing

2 stars

not good at all, dry and not something I will try again

Scrumptious

5 stars

Really tender and delicious flovour.

Great Taste

5 stars

Easy cooking and very good value

Chicken has shrunk in size

2 stars

Tasty meal but the chicken was about half the size it used to be. Would rather pay more to get the previous size of chicken breasts.

