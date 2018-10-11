Tesco Raisin Wheats Cereal 500G

Yum,yum
Love these. Tesco's own brand of raisin wheats, I find I enjoy more than the leading brands and cheaper too!
SOOOOO Yummy, not too sweet
Great morning breakfast. Just the right amount of fruit so it's not too sweet and sickly. A good start to the morning which keeps you full up.
Just as good as the brands
I never waste money buying the branded ones of these. Taste just as good and for fraction of the price
Grate cereal
A brilliant cereal which I always buy on a regular basis as it is very reasonably priced as well as it’s a very enjoyable cereal and very healthy as well