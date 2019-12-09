Meridian Peanut Butter Crunchy 100% Nuts 280G

To bitter on toast or bread . Wouldn't buy again
My favourite peanut butter
Quite simply the best peanut butter on the market. I get the one with no salt or sugar, but all of them have no palm oil and no additives. Basically, if you could crush peanuts yourself and put them in a jar this would be the result, so it's really healthy. We practically buy it in bulk in my house to avoid the groans when it runs out.
Don't waste your money.
Worst peanut butter I've ever tried. Bitter flavour and excessively runny.
Meridian Peanut Butter has no palm oil in it.
Meridian Peanut Butter is amazing, What i love most about it is there is no palm oil in it, I always buy it when it's on special offer, I highly recommend this.