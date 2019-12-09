By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Meridian Peanut Butter Crunchy 100% Nuts 280G

3(4)Write a review
Meridian Peanut Butter Crunchy 100% Nuts 280G
£ 2.50
£0.89/100g

Product Description

  • Crunchy Peanut Butter
  • We roast peanuts in their natural skins, then crush them for a perfect crunchy texture.
  • At Meridian, we're committed to producing foods that make you feel great because they taste delicious. We select the finest, simplest ingredients so that you can enjoy nature's energy.
  • 100% nuts!
  • No added palm oil or salt
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 280g
  • No added salt
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Roasted Peanuts Whole Skin on (100%)

Allergy Information

  • Not suitable for Nut or Sesame allergy sufferers

Storage

Store cool & dry.Once opened, consume within 3 months. Best before end: See lid

Produce of

Made in the UK. Produce of more than one country

Preparation and Usage

  • Oil separation is natural
  • Stir me up!
  • Uses
  • Try on crackers and crumpets, add to shakes, cakes and bakes as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Meridian Foods Limited,
  • SO21 3JW.

Return to

  • Meridian Foods Limited,
  • SO21 3JW.
  • www.meridianfoods.co.uk

Net Contents

280g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 2470kJ 596 kcal
Fat 46.0g
of which saturates 8.2g
monounsaturates 21.1g
polyunsaturates 14.3g
Carbohydrate 11.6g
of which sugars 5.9g
Fibre 8.5g
Protein 29.6g
Salt 0.0g
Vitamins & Minerals(RI)
Biotin 130µg (260%)
Niacin 13.1mg (82%)
Copper 0.64mg (64%)
Phosphorus 420mg (60%)
Magnesium 190mg (51%)
Zinc 3.3mg (33%)

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

To bitter on toast or bread . Wouldn't buy again

2 stars

To bitter on toast or bread . Wouldn't buy again

My favourite peanut butter

5 stars

Quite simply the best peanut butter on the market. I get the one with no salt or sugar, but all of them have no palm oil and no additives. Basically, if you could crush peanuts yourself and put them in a jar this would be the result, so it's really healthy. We practically buy it in bulk in my house to avoid the groans when it runs out.

Don't waste your money.

1 stars

Worst peanut butter I've ever tried. Bitter flavour and excessively runny.

Meridian Peanut Butter has no palm oil in it.

5 stars

Meridian Peanut Butter is amazing, What i love most about it is there is no palm oil in it, I always buy it when it's on special offer, I highly recommend this.

Usually bought next

Meridian Peanut Butter Smooth 100% Nuts 280G

£ 2.50
£0.89/100g

Marmite Yeast Extract 250G

£ 2.70
£1.08/100g

Nutella Hazelnut Chocolate Spread 400G

£ 2.90
£0.73/100g

Meridian Almond Butter 170G

£ 3.40
£2.00/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here