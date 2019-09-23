By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Spinach & Ricotta Chicken Breast 2 Pack 360G

5(8)Write a review
Tesco Spinach & Ricotta Chicken Breast 2 Pack 360G

This product is only available for delivery between 25/11/2019 and 20/12/2019.

£ 3.75
£10.42/kg

This product is only available for delivery between 25/11/2019 and 20/12/2019.

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1158kJ 276kcal
    14%
  • Fat11.9g
    17%
  • Saturates5.8g
    29%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 762kJ / 182kcal

Product Description

  • Skinless chicken breast fillets filled with a ricotta cheese and creamy spinach blend, topped with a herb crumb, grated mild Cheddar cheese and parsley.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Stuffed with a creamy blend and topped with a toasted herb crumb
  Stuffed with a creamy blend and topped with a toasted herb crumb
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Hand prepared
  Stuffed with a creamy blend and topped with a toasted herb crumb
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • Pack size: 360g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Chicken Breast Fillet (72%), Spinach and Ricotta Melt (16%), Herb Crumb (6%), Mild Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Parsley, Potato Starch.

Spinach and Ricotta Melt contains: Ricotta Full Fat Whey Cheese (Milk), Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese, Cream (Milk), Full Fat Soft Cheese, Shallot, Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Roast Garlic Purée, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Nutmeg, Black Pepper.

Mozzarella Cheese contains: Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Potato Starch.

Full Fat Soft Cheese contains: Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cornflour.

Herb Crumb contains: Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Maltodextrin, Salt, Dextrose, Onion Powder, Parsley, Garlic Powder, Yeast, Yeast Extract, Rosemary, Thyme, Thyme Extract.

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'Use by' date shown.Defrost throroughly for a minimum of 16 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove sleeve and film lid.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30 mins
Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 16 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable Tray. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

360g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (152g**)
Energy762kJ / 182kcal1158kJ / 276kcal
Fat7.8g11.9g
Saturates3.8g5.8g
Carbohydrate3.2g4.8g
Sugars0.6g1.0g
Fibre0.5g0.8g
Protein24.4g37.0g
Salt0.7g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 360g typically weighs 304g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

I have this 3 times a week - great meal for a sing

5 stars

I have this 3 times a week - great meal for a single man

Great product

4 stars

Great product - BUT rarely available

Tasty and convenient

5 stars

Good quality and easy to cook

Good meal

5 stars

Big enough to feed me twice..am old eat little!

Quality great tasting chicken

5 stars

Have bought these several times. They are one of our favourite chicken meals. The chicken is always high quality, it is easy to cook and tastes great.

Delicious chicken Dish

5 stars

Succulent and flavoursome with the ricotta filling often on my weekly shopping list.

Perked up chicken

5 stars

We have this nearly every week. It makes the chicken breast that bit more interesting and is very dependable.

Easy to cook

4 stars

Simple dinner idea

