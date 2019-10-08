By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Meridian Peanut Butter Smooth 100% Nuts 280G

3(4)Write a review
£ 2.50
£0.89/100g

Product Description

  • Smooth Peanut Butter
  • We roast peanuts in their natural skins, then grind them until almost (but not quite) smooth.
  • At Meridian, we're committed to producing foods that make you feel great because they taste delicious. We select the finest, simplest ingredients so that you can enjoy nature's energy.
  • 100% nuts!
  • No added palm oil or salt
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 280g
  • No added salt
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Roasted Peanuts Whole Skin on (100%)

Allergy Information

  • Not suitable for other Nut, Peanut or Sesame allergy sufferers

Storage

Store cool & dry.Once opened, consume within 3 months. Best before end: See lid

Produce of

Made in the UK. Produce of more than one country

Preparation and Usage

  • Oil separation is natural
  • Stir me up!
  • Uses
  • Try on crackers and crumpets, add to shakes, cakes and bakes as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Meridian Foods Limited,
  • SO21 3JW.

Return to

  • Meridian Foods Limited,
  • SO21 3JW.
  • www.meridianfoods.co.uk

Net Contents

280g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 2470kJ 596 kcal
Fat 46.0g
of which saturates 8.2g
monounsaturates 21.1g
polyunsaturates 14.3g
Carbohydrate 11.6g
of which sugars 5.9g
Fibre 8.5g
Protein 29.6g
Salt 0.0g
Vitamins & Minerals(RI)
Biotin 130µg (260%)
Niacin 13.1mg (82%)
Copper 0.64mg (64%)
Phosphorus 420mg (60%)
Magnesium 190mg (51%)
Zinc 3.3mg (33%)

4 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious!

5 stars

Absolutely delicious peanut butter - anything else tastes too salty or sugary after this. It's runny because it doesn't contain palm oil - you just need to stir it.

100% Nuts and no additions. Wholesome & delicious

5 stars

Excellent quality. Peanuts and nothing else at all and definitely NO palm oil, biggest yay! Tastes wholesome and not synthetic like other brands. I add 1-2 tsp to my smoothies (eg with blueberry, spinach and banana, and soy milk which tastes like a yummy peanut banana milkshake ) I will try the other nut butters.

Not nice.

1 stars

Disgusting product. half inch of oil which spilt all over when opened.

Runny and not a pleasant eat

2 stars

Not what i was hoping for, very runny, not a fan

