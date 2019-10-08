Meridian Peanut Butter Smooth 100% Nuts 280G

Delicious!
Absolutely delicious peanut butter - anything else tastes too salty or sugary after this. It's runny because it doesn't contain palm oil - you just need to stir it.
100% Nuts and no additions. Wholesome & delicious
Excellent quality. Peanuts and nothing else at all and definitely NO palm oil, biggest yay! Tastes wholesome and not synthetic like other brands. I add 1-2 tsp to my smoothies (eg with blueberry, spinach and banana, and soy milk which tastes like a yummy peanut banana milkshake ) I will try the other nut butters.
Not nice.
Disgusting product. half inch of oil which spilt all over when opened.
Runny and not a pleasant eat
Not what i was hoping for, very runny, not a fan