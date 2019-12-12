Rowse Supahoney Manuka & Honey 250G

Product Description
- Honey, Manuka Honey & Vitamin C
- Enjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet.
- We blend Rowse Manuka Honey 5+ with Clear Honey and vitamin C to create Rowse Supahoney™, the perfect Natural Winter Defence. It contains Vitamin C which helps support the normal function of the immune system and is made with 100% Pure & Natural honey.
- Rowse Supahoney™ Original has a medium-warm amber colour, with rich earthy flavour and notes of sweet liquorice.
- About Rowse Honey:
- In 1938, our founder Tony Rowse started beekeeping in a small shed in Ewelme, Oxfordshire as a hobby and he loved it so much he formed the Rowse Honey company. Before long, Tony was sourcing honey from beekeepers all over the UK, then from all over the world. In the 1980s, we had grown so big we moved to Wallingford, Oxfordshire (close to Ewelme) and Tony handed over the reins to his son Richard. Years later, we are very proud to be the nation's favourite honey!
- Honey may naturally crystallise. A blend of non-EU honeys.
- With vitamin C, a natural winter defence
- Pack size: 250g
- A source of Vitamin C, which supports the normal function of the immune system
- A source of Vitamin C
Information
Ingredients
Honey, Manuka Honey (20%), Vitamin C
Storage
Store at room temperature.
Preparation and Usage
- Simply stir a tablespoonful of Rowse Supahoney™ Original into a cup of hot water for a warming drink.
Number of uses
1 serving (15g) = 15% of your RI Vitamin C
Warnings
- Unsuitable for infants under 12 months.
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Rowse Honey Ltd,
- 0X10 9DE.
Return to
- Rowse Honey Ltd,
- 0X10 9DE.
- www.rowsehoney.co.uk
- Give us a buzz on 01491 454 100
Lower age limit
12 Months
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|1477kJ/ 348kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|of which saturates
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|86.9g
|of which sugars
|85.9g
|Protein
|<0.1g
|Salt
|<0.1g
|Vitamin C
|80mg, 100 % RI
Safety information
Unsuitable for infants under 12 months.
