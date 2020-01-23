Tesco Platinum Nail Brush

dual purpose nail brush.
I am going to use this to scrub the mould off the cladding in the bathroom so a soft brush is essential. so is bicarbonate soda and white vinegar.
Cheap Plastic Not Made to Last.
Only bought a few months ago and not been heavily used - generally once a day before I start working with polymer clay, but the actual brush part has now snapped in two, scattering bristles far and wide. Either the plastic goes brittle over time, possibly due to light, although it wasn't sat where it would be in bright sunlight for an extended period, or it is simply not thick enough to withstand the pressure of a thorough scrub. It is also smaller than you would expect a nail brush to be and the bristles not stiff enough. In short, it's cheap and flimsy, like most things these days; made to be disposable.
Avoid.
Have bought 2 of these since February and within a couple of months, both broke. first, its the handle then they snap into parts.
Brush ruined by immoveable sticky label
Really disappointed with these. The large sticky price labels (not shown in picture) on the brush handles were impossible to peel off cleanly. Even after I soaked the brushes in hot soapy water and used a scourer it left an unpleasant sticky residue on every brush.
Bit fragile, easy to break
These are OK but they aren't very well designed and break where the handle joins the brush head. The last two I bought did this after only a few days use.
Very useful and good value
Nice stiff bristles with a good grip which also hooks over your sink tidy. Good for hands / nails and household applications.
Pity about the sticky label which adhered too much
Good price great service
Bought this and it's good value and collect for free
Cheap useful Brush
Bought a few weeks ago, great price, really useful by the kitchen sink for getting under finger nails. Bristles arent the firmest but for the price what do you expect
You get what you pay for.
Bought this just to make up my order to get me over the threshold for free delivery. The brush is ok, better than expected. It's not the best nail brush I've ever had but for the price I cannot complain.