Seville Orange Thick Cut Marmalade 375G
Product Description
- Seville Orange Thick Cut Marmalade
- Without artificial colours
- Pack size: 375g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Seville Oranges, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Prepared with 40g of Fruit per 100g, Total Sugar content: 65g per 100g
Storage
For best before end: See lid.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
- Angel Camacho Alimentacion, S.L.,
- Avda. del Pilar, 6,
- Morón de la Frontera (Seville),
- Spain.
Net Contents
375g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1118 kJ
|-
|263 kcal
|Fat
|0 g
|of which saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|65 g
|of which sugars
|65 g
|Protein
|0.4 g
|Salt
|0 g
