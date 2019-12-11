By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Seville Orange Thick Cut Marmalade 375G

Seville Orange Thick Cut Marmalade 375G
Product Description

  • Seville Orange Thick Cut Marmalade
  • Without artificial colours
  • Pack size: 375g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Seville Oranges, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Prepared with 40g of Fruit per 100g, Total Sugar content: 65g per 100g

Storage

For best before end: See lid.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Angel Camacho Alimentacion, S.L.,
  • Avda. del Pilar, 6,
  • Morón de la Frontera (Seville),
  • Spain.

Return to

Net Contents

375g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1118 kJ
-263 kcal
Fat 0 g
of which saturates 0 g
Carbohydrate 65 g
of which sugars 65 g
Protein 0.4 g
Salt 0 g

