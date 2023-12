Pedigree Adult Wet Dog Food Pouches Mixed in Jelly 12x100g

Complete wet pet food for adult dogs.

Developed with the help of vets and nutritionists at Waltham Pet Nutrition Centre, Pedigree dog food pouches have all the essential nutrients to support optimal digestion, a healthy skin and coat, strong natural defences and healthy bones. 100% complete and balanced, Pedigree wet dog food is not only nutritious but also makes for highly enjoyable everyday dog pouch meals that will bring out their infectious enthusiasm. In its easy-to-open Pouch format, this wet food for dogs is perfect for a fresh healthy meal you can serve in one go. 12 x 100g Pedigree wet dog food pouches in jelly for adult dogs with no artificial colorants, flavours or preservatives. Wet dog food pouches in easy-to-open pouches, perfect for a fresh healthy meal, on its own or on top of dry dog food Nutrition for dogs that helps support healthy bones, good digestion, a healthy skin & coat and strong natural defences Dog food developed with our vets and nutritionists at Waltham Pet Nutrition Centre This wet dog food in jelly contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives

At Pedigree, we believe that dogs are good for us. Every day, their wonderful innocence brings out the good in us. The Pedigree complete range of tasty and wholesome dog food and rewarding dog treats delivers everything that is essential to support and fuel all dogs exuberant love of life. So that day after day, dog owners can feed the good in their dogs. Pedigree delicious dog treats, chews, hearty main meals & complete dry dog food for all dogs.

100% Complete and delicious wet dog food with Beef, Chicken, Lamb and Poultry for adult dogs

Pack size: 1.2KG

Net Contents

100g ℮ 12

Preparation and Usage

24h Daily Feeding Recommendation Pouch Only: 5 kg: 4 - 4 1/2, 10 kg: 7 - 7 1/2, 20 kg: 11 1/2 - 13 Pouch + Dry Food: 5 kg: 2 + 45 g, 10 kg: 3 + 80 g, 20 kg: 4 + 160 g 1 pouch can be replaced by 20 g Pedigree® dry food. 79 kcal/100 g Feeding instructions: Feeding amounts are intended as guidelines only. Adjust the amount of food according to the age, size and activity level of your dog. Account for the calories coming from treats. Visit our website or call our consumer careline for feeding information. Serve food at room temperature, surplus food can be chilled for up to 2 days. Fresh water should always be available. Perfect for a fresh meals on its own, or to be served as a tasty topper on dry food. Simply unzip the pouch and serve immediately.

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours Free From Artificial Flavours Free From Artificial Preservatives